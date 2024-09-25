This autumn perfume just became my signature scent

Some people switch out their summer wardrobes for autumn attire. For HELLO!''s Beauty Collective, it’s all about swapping out sun-drenched scents, for cosy, fall fragrances.

This week, our beauty experts share the autumnal fragrances they're reaching for this season, including the perfume that convinced HELLO!’s beauty writer Lydia to make it her signature scent.

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer: Guerlain Neroli Outrenoir

"I get sent a fair few perfumes to test, so choosing a fragrance each morning can be a challenge. I've never been one for a 'signature scent', so I’d find myself browsing my fragrance wardrobe for something that suits that day's vibe.

"That was until I discovered this scent from Guerlain. It has the freshness of white florals, which I always gravitate towards, but it's paired with a deep smoky tea note which makes it warmer than other Neroli-based fragrances. It's the perfect blend of comforting but fresh, like an autumnal walk when there's a chill in the air but the sun is still warm against your skin."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: Maison Margiela Autumn Vibes

"Summer scents are my thing. I love the sun-drenched notes of Estee Lauder’s Bronze Goddess, and this summer worked my way through Kayali’s Vacay in a Bottle Set (Capri In A Bottle saw me through a week in Ibiza), so now that it's time to transition to an autumn scent, I'm bereft to say bye to my coconut-infused fragrances.

"That said, Maison Margiela is helping me through this difficult time with their two fall fragrances. Autumn Vibes is a spicy, woody scent with warming notes, designed to make you feel cosy when the weather is frightful, while By the Fireplace is a sweeter, more welcoming scent, with vanilla and orange flower, created to evoke the feeling of a warming fire after a cold day outside. I'll be switching between the two now that the nights are drawing in."

Vanese Maddix, Beauty Writer: Phlur Missing Person

"Despite Phlur's Missing Person being one of the most sought-after fragrances year round, it remains one of my favourite autumnal scents.

"It's the first fragrance I've encountered that evokes a warm, cosy feeling with just one spritz. I used to think that reruns of Gilmore Girls were the secret to ultimate cosiness, but who knew a scent could achieve the same? Featuring top notes of bergamot nectar, heart notes of orange flower and base notes of white musk.

"The skin musk in the top notes is what gives it that 'skin scent' feel, making it smell different on everyone while still maintaining the homey feel."

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: Aerin Amber Musk

"I live in Florida where season change is less obvious, but I still like to mark the new time of year by switching up my fragrance. And this gorgeous amber-focused scent helps me to amp up the 'cosy vibes' even when it's still boiling outside."

Sidra Imtiaz, beauty writer: Diptyque L'eau Papier

"Sweet and floral fragrances are my go-to all year round. I gravitate towards jasmine or rose, interspersed with bergamot or vetiver offset by a musky base. It's musk that I lean into for the autumn months and my perfume of choice is Diptyque's L'eau Papier.

"Unlike my other perfumes, which start bright and soften throughout the day, this imparts a hazy cocoon of scent from the very first spritz. The blonde wood and rice steam notes lace through mimosa and musk, and the result is a gentle, papery scent reminiscent of the new beginnings of September - the back-to-school new notebook feeling bottled up in the most luxurious way."