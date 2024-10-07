Shoppers are ‘gobsmacked’ by these silicone strips that drastically reduce scars

Scars, especially those form surgical treatments, can be notoriously difficult to treat. Lots of practitioners and even hospitals have long been using silicone scar treatments to help reduce the appearance of scars, by flattening and lightening them.

But these treatments can be costly and time-consuming. As an alternative, savvy shoppers have been raving about the results garnered from using the Scar Erase Silicone Scar Treatment, which costs just £28.

The treatment, which can be ordered online, aims to reduce the appearance of keloid and hypertrophic and both old (up to four years) and new scars. The strip is advised be worn for a minimum of 12 hours a day.

When scars are formed, key moisture is lost resulting in excessive collagen production which can leave the scar looking red and raised. When the medical grade silicone strips, which have been formulated to provide intense hydration, are applied directly onto the scar, it allows moisture to be contained which results in a reduction of collagen. This results in a softer, flatter scar that blends better with the surrounding tissue.



Scar Erase recommends you use the treatment for at least 12 weeks for fresh scars and 4 months+ for existing scars.

Fans who have used the silicone strips have raved about their efficacy, with one stating: “This stuff is witchcraft. I am six weeks post-op from and implant exchange - not a mark can be seen! I’ve used these for 12 days, and they are less visible than ever before. 200% worth it - even my surgeon is gobsmacked!”



Another wrote, “I was a bit dubious about this, but it honestly works incredibly well. I have lost a lot of weight recently and due to losing my pouch from two C-sections, the scars became very obvious. After just a couple of weeks my old scars have faded and become a lot flatter!"

One user who had multiple scars that were improved by the product expressed, “this has helped me get through one of the toughest scars. I was struggling with multiple surgery scars and this scar sheet has significantly improved the appearance of scars. Go for it without a doubt.”