This is the lash and brow serum Molly-Mae uses for 'ridiculous' results

Molly-Mae Hague could take her pick of every beauty product out there, so when she recommends something, I'm listening.

Over the weekend, the Maebe founder shared a selfie showing off her incredible eyebrow and eyelash transformation, and it had me frantically swiping my way through her Instagram Stories.

"My friends can't take anymore of me going on about my lash and brow growth... but I can't stop. My brows and lashes have neverrrr looked like this," she wrote alongside a shocking before and after photo. It turns out it wasn't down to several hours in the salon chair, but it was actually just the work of two serums over the space of two weeks.

© @mollymae Molly-Mae shared her before and after photos on Instagram

"Ok my DMs have blown up," she continued. "This is what I’ve been using. I bought it from my brow lady’s salon… I’ve never heard of the brand before but she HIGHLY recommended it to me and said it would completely change my brows and lashes, she was right!!!"

The products in question are the Nanolash and Nanobrow serums, which luckily for us are available on Amazon as well as from Molly-Mae's beauty therapist.

They're designed to make your brows and lashes significantly thicker, fuller and darker in two weeks - just apply them using the precision brushes each night alongside your skincare routine.

© @mollymae Nanolash and Nanobrow have 100s of five-star reviews on Amazon

At £45 for each serum (or $51/$69 if you're in the States), they're not cheap, but they're almost half the price of other leading brands. Designed to last up to six months, they're also far more affordable than temporary eyelash extensions or eyebrow lamination.

They're formulated to protect and hydrate your brows and lashes too, so they'll look shinier and healthier, and you'll experience less hair loss.

All of the glowing reviews suggest they really work. One customer wrote: "I’ve been using the Nanolash Eyelash Serum since June (three months) almost every night. I have definitely noticed a difference in the length and thickness of my eyelashes. Also the eyebrow serum is just as good with great results."

While another said: "If I got a free tube of Nanolash for each of the people who have asked me if I have eyelash extensions, I would have a lifetime's supply and could be giving away the rest. I've been using it for a couple of years now - around three times a week. One tube seems to last for ages, and it really does do the trick. Expensive, but cheaper - and less fiddly - than sticking falsies on or getting extensions."

And another added: "I read a scientific review article on the different prostaglandin analogues in use for lash growth. The one that nanolash uses is less common, but seems to have the best results with the least impactful side effects."