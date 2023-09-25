Everything you need to know about Emface, the 20 minute needle-free facelift

From sharpening the jawline to reducing the appearance of fine lines, many of us have considered cosmetic treatments to boost our confidence. But factors like invasive needles or prolonged aftercare can put us off.

Whatever the reason, if you don’t feel ready to go under the knife or the needle, you can now promote the production of collagen and elastin in your skin whilst improving muscle tone with an innovative 20-minute facial treatment.

Created by BTL, the world’s leading manufacturer of non-invasive aesthetics, Emface is a procedure that can significantly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles without penetrating the skin.

Described by leading surgeon and cosmetic doctor, Miss Sherina Balaratnam, as a “non-surgical, needle free, fast and pain-free gamechanger”, it’s the ideal treatment for those with busy schedules who are seeking natural-looking but visibly improved skin.

As we age, we naturally lose tone and collagen in our face, which can cause our skin to appear dull. Emface uses high-intensity electrical stimulation and radiofrequency technology to tone the muscles in the face and stimulate the production of collagen and elastin.

The electrical stimulation causes the muscles in the face to contract, while the radiofrequency encourages your skin to repair itself using heat technology. When used together, Emface helps to rejuvenate the face with a more taut and firm appearance.

From reducing fine lines to restoring the volume in the face, Emface can offer noticeable benefits to those of any age. When describing the key features of the treatment, Miss Sherina Balaratnam explains “Emface stands well either as a treatment on its own, or alongside topicals and most of my facial injectables. Consultation, assessment, and detailed treatment planning is key”.

“We have never been able to target the facial muscle layer in this way until now” – Leading surgeon and cosmetic doctor, Miss Sherina Balaratnam

The most attractive part of Emface is its ability to provide filler-like effects without the need for injectables or surgery, making it the perfect treatment for those who want to see subtle and natural looking results without the use of needles. Or, for those who are considering cosmetic surgery, it's an ideal starting point to see what can be achieved before committing to more invasive procedures.

And unlike Botox and filler, the recovery time is non-existent, so you can enjoy this 20-minute facial during your lunch hour without cutting into your valuable time. Emface results are gentler than injectables and improve with time.

Many patients have noticed a remarkable improvement the muscle tone of their face after a course of Emface treatments

You’ll be able to see a significant improvement in your skin from four to six weeks after the first session. For most people, four sessions spaced about a week apart will offer the best results to achieve a gradual and natural lift, while optimum results are usually noticeable three months after the course of treatments is complete.

In each session, the practitioner will place three adhesive pads to the areas being targeted such as the forehead and cheeks. Each pad emits a gentle heat whilst the charged currents cause the pads to vibrate, resulting in a gentle sensation.

Prices start at £500 per treatment, and it’s clear to see where the value in this innovative technology lies.

Read more about Emface treatment how to book a consultation with your nearest provider online.