The first clinically backed anti-cellulite supplement has launched – here’s what you need to know

Cellulite is a common skin condition that affects both women and men. With the rise of body positivity across social media, many people with cellulite are confident living with the condition, and in recent years many celebrities have taken to public platforms to proudly show off their cellulite. However, for some, having cellulite can still lead to feelings of self-consciousness.

Cellulite occurs when fat deposits push through the connective tissue beneath the skin, leading to a lumpy appearance or texture. Lots of things can contribute to this including genetics, hormonal changes, diet, lifestyle, and even age.

Although there is currently no definitive cure on the market for cellulite, there are treatments and products available that aim to help reduce its appearance and boost skin health.

A recent addition that’s quickly gaining traction is the Feel Smooth Skin supplement, which is Europe’s first anti-cellulite supplement. But do cellulite supplements genuinely work, or are they just another fad?

How does Feel’s cellulite supplements work?

Feel recently launched the Smooth Skin supplement, which is formulated to target cellulite. The tablets have been scientifically proven to help reduce the appearance of cellulite and improve smoothness.

They work by targeting fat deposits in the skin, accelerating the breakdown of subcutaneous fat and preventing fat cell enlargement. They also stimulate the body’s fat breakdown mechanisms, and combating fibrosis, which is responsible for the uneven appearance of cellulite.

In addition, by increasing levels of key enzymes such as SuperOxide Dismutase, catalase, and glutathione peroxidase, the supplements neutralize free radicals which contribute to cellulite formation.

The before and after results are pretty impressive

What ingredient do the supplements contain?

Ingredients include vitamin A, zinc, evening primrose, ginkgo and borage. Another key ingredient is SOD B Dimpless®, a clinically studied patented cantaloupe melon extract, that fights oxidative stress, reduces fat storage, and improves skin elasticity.

The supplements are also vegan, gluten free, halal and kosher.

The supplements promise results in as little as 56 days

How should you take the supplements?

According to the Feel website, you should take one to two capsules per day, with or after food. The supplements should be taken consecutively for a minimum of 12 weeks to see results.

How long do Feel’s cellulite supplements take to work?

The brand claims that the supplements are clinically proven to reduce the appearance of cellulite on thighs and buttocks by up to 12% in just 56 days, and that they help reduces skin folds by 28% in 90 days.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.