I tried Artah’s popular supplement for debloating – and it genuinely worked

As someone who suffers with bloating, I’ve long been on the hunt for a product that can help aid my sluggish digestion. There’s lots on the market: from tablets to gummies to powder supplements. Recently, Artah’s Digest and Debloat tonic came onto my radar, and I was keen to see if this heralded product would banish my bloat for good.

My bloating has got progressively worse over the last few years, perhaps due to stress, because I eat quite healthily and have no underlying intolerances that I’m aware of. For example, I would wake up every day with a flat stomach, and after a healthy breakfast of say, eggs or porridge, my stomach would expand in size, both drastically and rapidly.

So, I started taking the Digest and Debloat tonic following the advice on the brand’s website, which is to consume 1.5ml before or after a meal, twice daily with water. You can add the tonic into a tea, juice or water, or drink it neat. And as with any supplement, it’s important to be consistent with the frequency of use.

For mild bloating or digestive issues, the tonic is said to work within around 30 minutes after use, but for more severe issues, the brand recommends taking the tonic for a period of three months. I started to notice results after around one week, which was a pleasant surprise.

The supplement, which comes in a bottle with a handy pipette and has a slightly bitter taste, contains a concoction of natural digestive bitters including, wild yam, chamomile, dandelion root and lemon balm, which all contribute to healthy digestion and detoxification.

Normally, I would become most bloated after eating foods with wheat in, alcohol, or fatty foods. After using the tonic (I liked to take mine before a meal), I felt a reduction in inflammation – my stomach wouldn’t appear as bloated as usual and I didn’t get any uncomfortable cramping which would often arise once I’d indulged in those foods.

Other users of the supplement seem to agree with my experience, with one stating: “Cannot believe how much this product relieves you from the discomfort of overeating or just general feeling of indigestion. Even my husband tried it after a particularly indulgent meal and was amazed at how quickly it provided relief. I'm never without it now, worth every single penny.”

