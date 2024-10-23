Five non-negotiables for thriving during menopause

As a nutritionist, wellness expert, and someone currently navigating perimenopause myself, I understand just how overwhelming this phase of life can be. Perimenopause, the transitional period before menopause, can bring a whole host of symptoms—irregular periods, hot flashes, mood swings, weight gain, and the list goes on. Suddenly, even the most balanced life can feel off-kilter.

But through years of experience and personal practice, I’ve developed five non-negotiable routines that help me manage my symptoms and thrive. These aren’t just tips—they are essential daily practices that have become the cornerstone of my well-being. If you’re in this stage of life, I encourage you to make yourself a priority, because doing so is crucial for feeling your best.

1. A Consistent Sleep Routine

© miniseries A consistent sleep routine is a game-changer for menopause

Sleep is one of the first things to be affected during perimenopause and menopause. Insomnia, night sweats, and restlessness are all too common during this phase, and without proper rest, everything else in life becomes more challenging.

I’ve found that having a consistent sleep routine is absolutely vital. This means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, regardless of whether it’s the weekend or a weekday. Hormonal changes can disrupt your body’s natural circadian rhythm, so keeping a steady schedule can help bring some stability back.

Beyond that, I’ve made my bedroom a sanctuary for sleep. I keep the room cool to minimise night sweats and avoid screens or bright lights an hour before bed. I take a warm magnesium bath and drink herbal tea before settling in for the night. Relaxation techniques like journaling, deep breathing, and reading have become nightly rituals that signal to my body that it’s time to rest.

When you prioritise good sleep, everything else—from your mood to your metabolism—works better. Sleep is the foundation of health, and it’s worth investing time and energy into a routine that supports it.

2. A Nourishing Diet Routine

© REDA&CO A nutrient-dense, whole-foods based diet can work wonders for menopause symptoms

Perimenopause and menopause can bring on a range of dietary challenges, from cravings to weight gain, but the right nutrition can help you manage these changes. I’ve always believed that food is medicine, and during this stage of life, the importance of what you eat cannot be overstated.

For me, focusing on a nutrient-dense, whole-foods-based diet has made a big difference. I prioritise foods rich in phytoestrogens, such as flaxseeds, soy, and leafy greens, which can help support hormone balance naturally. I also ensure I get plenty of omega-3s from fish and nuts to support heart and brain health, and I make a point to include plenty of fiber to aid digestion and hormone regulation.

Protein is another critical component of my diet, particularly as muscle mass begins to decline with age. Incorporating lean proteins into every meal not only helps with muscle retention but also keeps my metabolism steady.

Eating well isn’t about restriction, especially now—it's about giving your body the nourishment it needs to thrive. And trust me, the benefits of a nutrient-rich diet during perimenopause are profound.

3. A Balanced Exercise Routine

© Silke Woweries Strength training, cardiovascular exercise, and gentler forms of movement like yoga and Pilates are key to a balanced routine

Movement has always been a part of my life, but during perimenopause, I’ve had to be more mindful of the types of exercise that work best for me. I’ve learned that pushing myself through intense workouts can often leave me feeling more drained than energised. Instead, I focus on a balanced routine that includes strength training, cardiovascular exercise, and gentler forms of movement like yoga and Pilates.

Strength training is especially important as it helps to maintain muscle mass and supports bone health, both of which are critical during this time. Cardio, whether it's brisk walking or cycling, is great for heart health and mood stabilisation. And yoga or Pilates not only improves flexibility but also helps me manage stress, which is something we’ll talk about more in a moment.

The key is to listen to your body and give it the type of movement it craves. Some days you might feel up for a challenging workout, while other days call for something more restorative. The most important thing is to stay active in a way that feels good.

4. An Anti-Stress Routine

© Afriandi Meditation, deep breathing, or even just a five-minute moment of stillness can lower cortisol levels

One of the greatest challenges I’ve faced during perimenopause and menopause is managing stress. Hormonal fluctuations can make you more sensitive to stress, which in turn can exacerbate many of the symptoms you’re already experiencing, like insomnia, weight gain, and mood swings.

This is why developing an anti-stress routine is one of my non-negotiables. I’ve incorporated mindfulness practices into my daily life, and I can’t tell you how much this has helped me stay centred. Simple practices like meditation, deep breathing, or even just a five-minute moment of stillness can lower cortisol levels and bring a sense of calm to even the busiest day.

In addition to mindfulness, I make it a point to schedule regular downtime. I take short breaks throughout the day to step away from work, breathe deeply, and reset. Whether it’s listening to music, stretching, or going for a short walk, these little moments of reprieve are essential for maintaining my equilibrium.

You don’t have to spend hours meditating or practising yoga every day to manage stress, but you do need to find the techniques that work best for you. When stress is managed, everything else falls into place more easily.

5. Finding Time for Me

© Imgorthand "Me time" is essential for maintaining your mental, emotional, and physical health

Perhaps the most important lesson I’ve learned during perimenopause is that I need to make time for me. Women are so often conditioned to put everyone else first—our families, our careers, our homes. But during this time of life, it’s crucial to shift the focus inward.

Making time for yourself is not selfish; it’s necessary. Whether it’s spending an afternoon doing something you love, reading a book, practising a hobby, or simply sitting in silence with a cup of tea, carving out “me time” is essential for maintaining your mental, emotional, and physical health.

That’s why I’m such a strong advocate for retreats. Getting away from the daily demands of life and taking time just for yourself can be incredibly restorative. At my Menopause Retreat, I’ve created a space where women can step away from the noise and focus entirely on their well-being. It's a place where you can reconnect with yourself, learn how to manage your symptoms, and develop the tools you need to thrive during this transition.

© Tomas Rodriguez The retreat features tailored wellness plans, personalised nutrition advice, and stress management workshops

The retreat is designed to give you the time, space, and support you need to make yourself a priority. With tailored wellness plans, personalised nutrition advice, and stress management workshops, it's an opportunity to reset and recharge in a way that honours the unique challenges of perimenopause. And most importantly, it's a chance to surround yourself with other women who understand exactly what you're going through.

Menopause and perimenopause is a time of profound change, but it can also be a time of incredible growth and self-discovery. By incorporating these five non-negotiables into your life—sleep, diet, exercise, stress management, and “me time”—you can take control of your well-being and embrace this new chapter with confidence and grace.

For more information on my Menopause Retreat and how to join, visit Menopause with Faye James.