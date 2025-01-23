How to achieve glowing skin in winter according to the experts

Over the last few years we've seen minimalist make-up trends taking centre stage and so perfecting a flawless base has become top of the priority list - remember 'glass skin' and 'glazed donut'? Now, it’s all about creating a lit-from-within luminosity that leaves your complexion looking radiant and refreshed.

This 'your skin at its best' look sits somewhere between the super dewy look loved by celebrities including Hailey Bieber, and the super matte finish that was coveted in the nineties. It's not overly shiny but a healthy glow instead, which comes from a good skincare routine, and a handful of expertly applied beauty products that can elevate your inner glow.

The great thing is, no matter what your skin type or texture, it's a 'trend' anyone can achieve. It's just about looking after your skin and finding products that enhance your natural glow rather than mask it.

How can exfoliating help to achieve a glowing base? Any skincare expert will tell you that a healthy glow starts with a good skincare routine and regularly exfoliating is one of the cornerstones to achieving a radiant complexion. But knowing how to properly exfoliate without compromising your skin barrier isn’t always obvious. "Chemical exfoliators, like Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) and enzymes break the bonds that hold dead cells and debris to the skin’s surface so that they can be rinsed away," explains dermatologist Dr Murad. They are often more gentle than physical scrubs that can cause microtears on the skin surface.

What do I need to know about acids? AHAs, such as glycolic and lactic acids, are particularly suited to dry and sun-damaged skin to even out its texture. If you’re prone to breakouts, opt for a BHA, like salicylic acid, which works on the skin’s surface and inside the pores, to decongest - they also have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. If your skin is on the sensitive side, Dr Christine Hall, who specialises in Korean skincare techniques, advises using a Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA), such as Gluconolactone. "They have the largest molecular size and so they do not penetrate the skin as deeply as other acids making them suitable for those with sensitive skin and even those with skin conditions such as eczema and rosacea," she tells us. The type of formula you use also makes a difference. "Cleansers with exfoliating acids can provide some exfoliation benefits, but they are typically less potent than serums or masks," says Dr Ifeoma, medical director and founder of Adonia Medical Clinic. "They are generally in contact with the skin for a shorter period, so they may have a milder exfoliating effect. Serums and masks are designed for more concentrated and targeted treatment."

How can I prevent over exfoliation? It’s important to remember that removing dead skin cells exposes fresh cells underneath that are more vulnerable to things like environmental damage and moisture loss. Make sure to follow the dosing instructions on your chosen product and as newer layers of cells are exposed, always remember to protect with a broad spectrum sunscreen during the day. The truth is sometimes your skin just doesn't look its best. Maybe you've not had enough sleep or you haven't been keeping up with your water intake. The good news is that there are plenty of products out there that can help fake a natural glow and with the right application techniques, nobody will doubt you didn't get your eight hours.



Which radiance-boosting skincare comes highly-recommended? With a blend of azelaic and kojic acid, this Allies of Skin serum will fight dullness while leaving your skin visibly clearer and more hydrated. If you have sensitive or eczema prone skin, try Murad's super gentle serum. It contains microdosed glycolic acid to remove dead skin cells, as well as fermented heartleaf extract to reduce signs of irritation. For a weekly mask, Subtle Energies mask uses pomegranate enzymes combined with AHAs to smooth and resurface your skin, leaving you with a brighter, clearer complexion.

How can I use makeup for a quick glow boost? The secret to creating a glow that still looks natural is clever product placement. Yes, it might sound difficult but we promise it’s easy to achieve - even on mature skin. Celebrity make-up artist Val Garland has been crafting lit-from-within skin for years. To ensure you have just the right amount of glow and not too much, she says: "Use a powder to matte down the centre of your face from forehead to chin. Then use a highlighting product on your temples, the top of your cheekbones, and jawline." And for a natural finish, less is more. Make sure you work any product you use into the skin, rather than letting it sit in any fine lines and wrinkles. "I think a lightness of hand is better than a whole load of product," Val continues. "I’d say avoid using a sponge as it’ll deposit too much product. Your fingertips are your magic wands."