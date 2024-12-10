My Little Luxuries: Amelia Windsor

Amelia Windsor, or Mel as the Duke of Kent's granddaughter prefers to be called, is passionate about fashion, gardening, and sustainability. Signed with Storm Model Management, she has worked with Brora, Been London, Pretty Ballerina, and Tada and Toy to create collections that are environmentally conscious while also giving to charities that are close to her heart, such as Blue Marine Foundation and the Cross River Gorilla Project.

A luxury night would start with Paloma tequila cocktails on a rooftop on a summer evening in London, with lots of sharing plates and fairy lights all around. We would then go dancing somewhere, or maybe bring the party there.

My favourite luxury meal is my favourite meal in the world - organic roast chicken with roasted root veggies. I would go to the Duke of Cambridge in Islington, an organic and cosy pub.

When it comes to luxury, my biggest indulgences include Skin Matters facials; those are the biggest treat and I look forward to them every month. I love their hydra-facials for a proper city cleanse and I use the Body Ballancer lymphatic drainage machine at the same time for the ultimate TLC.

© Dave Benett

A simple luxury that brings me the most joy is good quality coffee from an independent cafe like Day Trip in De Beauvoir Town. If I am at home, I use my Smeg coffee machine and use ground coffee from Upraising or Balance, with adaptogens and L-theanine to prevent the jitters and boost the immune system.

My go-to luxury beauty routine involves Ilia beauty, which I love. I use their foaming cleanser and priming serum to start, followed by Equilabo’s SPF. I also love Evolve’s toner, which I use a few times a week after cleansing, as well as Equilabo’s mud mask twice a week to remove impurities and calm inflammation. I use my C’est Madeleine LED mask as often as I can remember to. For make-up, I love Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin foundation.

For a luxurious mini-break, I love to escape to Heckfield Place in Hampshire. It has a beautiful spa and an amazing organic farm-to-table ethos. Its grounds are stunning and make the perfect setting to explore with the walled gardens and woodlands enclosing the magnificent lake.

In my Paravel suitcase, I pack my Steamery steamer to freshen up my outfits after they’ve been folded up.

Some of my luxury home comforts are linen sheets from Bedfolk and bedding dry cleaned by Blanc for the best night's sleep.

To elevate a cosy night in, I wear super-soft Stripe & Stare pyjamas made from bamboo.

A touch of luxury is brought to my kitchen by my non-toxic Our Place pan, which I use for nearly all of my dishes. I also love good quality olive oil from Citizens of Soil, created by female makers in Greece, Spain and Italy.

