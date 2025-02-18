I tried London's most expensive facial featuring gold and caviar

Looking after your skin is not only a self-care ritual but a necessity to combat the inevitable signs of ageing. Skincare specialists recommend indulging in facials as often as you can, and I've found the results speak for themselves.

There is a huge array of facials out there from microdermabrasion to chemical peels, all promising various benefits from skin brightening to hydration. But finding one that does it all? Step up La Prairie, who not only hold the crown for producing some of the most premium hero skincare products in the world, but also offer elite facials at the Harrods Beauty Suites.

As a beauty editor, I've sampled some magnificent spas and wellness spaces over the years, but these luxury beauty rooms are a whole new experience. They're so peaceful, it's hard to believe they're tucked away on the bottom floor of one of the world's most famous department stores in the heart of Knightsbridge in London.

I was there to try La Prairie's £800 Intensive Cellular Reset Facial, which is a 135-minute treatment. My therapist, Jeraldine, whisked me off to my designated room, and it was an enchanting chamber - light, airy yet cosy.

"I've sampled some magnificent spas and wellness spaces over the years, but these luxury beauty rooms are a whole new experience"

We spoke at length about my skin concerns and my daily regime. She had so much knowledge and we discussed my personal skincare goals in depth. Before the facial began, I chose 'Pine' from a selection of aromatherapy oils from the brand, then quickly felt all of my worries evaporate as I sank into the warm couch.

The facial itself is special because it targets the root cause of ageing. After my skin analysis, Jerladine used a personalised selection of La Prairie products she had approved for my skin type so I could reap the benefits.

I've used several before and it's easy to see why the reviews are so impeccable. The creams just exude richness and the ingredient list is brimming with scientifically-backed ingredients, including actual gold and caviar. In short, the finest concoctions out there.

So many techniques were used, including LED light therapy. Designed to stimulate collagen and elastin production, it's the key to looking youthful. It not only emitted a warm sensation on my skin but was expertly executed. I could hardly feel a thing as the therapist worked her magic, and I actually fell asleep at one point as I was so relaxed. Radio-frequency was also applied, resulting in a gentle electrical muscle stimulation, which tightened and firmed the skin, giving a rejuvenating feeling inside and out.

Jeraldine used an extensive list of skincare genius, from the £1,225 Platinum Rare Haute Rejuvenation Elixir to the £785 Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate Serum. Afterwards, my skin felt smoother, softer, visibly re-plumped, and emitted an almost pearlescent glow. I virtually floated out of the door, and when I reached out to touch my skin, it genuinely felt like cashmere - so soft!

We all want our skin to look the best it possibly can, and this facial offers the feeling and appearance of firmness, elasticity, and volume. It's a wonderful treat if you are in the market for some pampering and skincare TLC. Opting for a treatment like this monthly offers longterm results, and as far as I'm concerned, investing in your skin is always money well spent.