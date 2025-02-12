Luxurious beauty gifts to satisfy even the choosiest Valentine

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and if you're still searching for a gift to treat a loved one, these beauty offerings are sure to make her feel special. Whether she's a fan of delicious scents, a skincare obsessive or you know she loves a really chic lipstick, these carefully curated luxury beauty gifts are the epitome of elegance and indulgence, for a fail-safe Valentine's present.

Dolce & Gabbana's new My Sculpt Lip Stylo has a satin finish that effortlessly glides on, delivering rich, vibrant colour. The formula is smooth, moisturising and long-lasting, and the decadent gold packaging inspired by the Italian fashion house will take pride of place in her beauty bag. Choose shade 01.01 for a suits-everyone pink-nude or 1314 for a chic muted red.

£38 at Dolce & Gabbana

You'll get big brownie points from beauty lovers for a niche fragrance like Parfums de Marly's new Valaya Exclusif Eau de Parfum. An intense iteration of the bestselling original scent, it amplifies the elegance and allure with layers of rose, jasmine, and creamy sandalwood, while adding luxurious hints of praline and vanilla for an irresistibly warm finish.

£295 at Harrods

The Westman Atelier Petite Blending Brush Collection is the gift she doesn't need but wants. Made with luxuriously soft bristles, they effortlessly blend and contour, creating precise, seamless looks. Perfectly sized for detail work, or to take with her on her travels, they'll bring a touch of professional finesse to her makeup routine - and look so cute on her dressing table.

£310 at Westman Atelier

Every woman wants to unwrap Chanel, and the new Jeux de Lumières Palette is a stunning collection of luminous shades that she'll always be reaching for. Perfect for eyes, cheeks, or even the body, the silky textures glide on effortlessly, adding a soft, glowing highlight and captivating colour.

£75 at Selfridges

Not many beauty brands do collaborations like MERIT. First it was the Proenza Schouler signature bag and Runway Set, and most recently they've teamed up with jewellery label Completedworks on a capsule, which features the gorgeous new Retrospect perfume and pearl drop earrings inspired by the scent. The fragrance is already making waves in the beauty world, and the only thing better than receiving it on Valentine's Day, would be opening a pair of stunning silver earrings too.

£296 at MERIT

Victoria Beckham's Satin Kajal Liners are perhaps the standout piece of her entire beauty brand. A must for effortlessly bold eyes, the creamy, richly pigmented liner glides on smoothly, delivering intense colour that lasts all day. Inspired by Victoria's own iconic beauty looks, now you can gift a loved one every single shade from the collection.

£195 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

Jo Malone's latest fragrance Taif Cologne Intense blends the rich, floral notes of rose with hints of grapefruit and raspberry, creating a fresh yet deeply romantic fragrance. It’s a sophisticated, timeless and elegant scent that anyone would love to unwrap.

£112 at Jo Malone

Upgrade her dressing table with the Beautifect Glow Mirror. Designed to help her achieve a flawless makeup look and apply skincare with ease, it comes with adjustable built-in lighting with three different colour settings, as well as a smart touchscreen. It's cordless so she can take it with her anywhere.

£159 at Beautifect