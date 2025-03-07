Anti-ageing fearmongering has gone a step too far - I don’t care if my Stanley cup is giving me wrinkles

There's a new beauty panic in town, and this time, it's targeting something that I use every day. In fact, it's by my side wherever go - my beloved water bottle.

According to recent magazine and social media headlines, the very act of sipping from your trendy tumbler might be the culprit behind the fine lines forming around your lips. That's right, staying hydrated is now a wrinkle risk.

We've been through this before! Don't sleep on your front or your side, it will give you wrinkles. Don't look down at your phone, it will make your neck saggy. Don't chew gum, it will contort your face into different shapes and make you age prematurely. And now some magazines and even certain experts want us to believe that the simple everyday act of sipping from a straw - or in this case, a Stanley cup - is ageing us, I want to appeal to them and ask them to please do better.

Donna would rather stay hydrated than be scared about wrinkles

I know that in some cases the scaremongering can be justified. But there's a difference between taking steps to minimise damage versus actually living.

Take the sun. Living in Florida, I know more than anyone that exposure to UVA and UVB rays is damaging. Sun exposure is not only ageing, but it can cause skin cancer too. So of course, we must take it seriously. But that doesn't mean to say that you must stay inside all day or only leave the house in daylight wearing a balaclava.

Wear your SPF. Take a hat or even an umbrella to shade yourself. But don't stop living your life!

And no. I'm not going to train myself to only sleep on my back to prevent face creases as much as I'm not going to stop using my Stanley. Let's be real - the only thing that this daily drinking habit is giving me is proper hydration. And while yes, pursing your lips repeatedly can contribute to fine lines over time, the same could be said for smiling, laughing, talking, or literally *any* normal human facial expression.

Just like Donna, Adele isn't worried about the wrinkles her Stanley cup may be giving her

Are we supposed to live in a state of complete facial neutrality, sacrificing hydration for the sake of wrinkle prevention? It's exhausting if not laughable!

I was trolled on TikTok back in 2022 when a few of my followers told me to stop moving my face. Yes, some women took the time to message me to say, and I quote, that I must "not make those wrinkles on your forehead while you talk. It's just a bad habit."

What on earth has happened to us that we don't think it's acceptable to make expressions while we talk? It's wrong to thrive on making women so paranoid about ageing that they can't even talk how they want. Or sip water from a straw.

It seems there's a new "concern" to worry about every day, another so-called "mistake" that's supposedly accelerating the aging process. And these fear-based narratives keep women in a constant state of insecurity, always searching for the next cream, serum, or procedure to hold back time.

Donna doesn't care what might give her wrinkles

Here's the truth: wrinkles are a natural part of life. They're not a sign that we've done something wrong. And in this case, drinking water is good for your skin, and how you drink your water shouldn't be a source of anxiety.

Instead of falling for every new anti-ageing scare, let's focus on what really matters: nourishing our skin with a simple skincare routine and drinking water - whether through a straw or not. Wearing sunscreen, getting enough sleep, on your back, side, or on your head for all I care. And, most importantly, living our lives without fear of a fine line or two.

So, no, I won't be ditching my water bottle anytime soon. If it happens to give me a couple of extra wrinkles in the process, at least I'll be well-hydrated!