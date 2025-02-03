Can I have long hair in my 40s, 50s and 60s?

Long hair is really having a moment lately. You only have to look at the A-list. Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker and Pamela Anderson are all sporting beautiful, healthy, mermaid-style tresses. And what's the main thing all these women have in common? They are approaching 60.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker 59, has always had long hair

Growing up, I wondered why my gorgeous mum always had short hair. She sported an ultra sleek, Princess Diana style crop which really suited her. I remember asking her why she never wore it long, and she said she always felt like older women should have shorter hair as it's less ageing.

Pretty Woman: Julia Roberts, 57, loves having long locks

She wasn't the only one, either. I recall that all her friends, who were also in their late 40s or early 50s at that time, sported similar styles.

Lately, however, this beauty rule has been quashed, and more and more older women are letting their manes grow. I for one, am all for it.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales' hair is longer than ever

Look at the UK's very own Princess of Wales. Her rich and full hair is longer than ever before, and she's just turned 43. Victoria Beckham, who famously has always been known for her Posh bob, rocked Rapunzel-like tresses at her 50th birthday party last year.

Victoria, 50, rocked waist-length hair on her birthday last year

Thanks to the internet and social media portals like TikTok and Instagram, we are now privy to more information on how to grow our hair using easy methods, and of course, there are so many products out there now dedicated solely to hair growth.

Paul Windle, of Windle Hair Salon, London, told HELLO why women should grow their hair, no matter what age

Speaking to HELLO!, hairstylist Paul Windle of elite salon Windle London in Covent Garden, told us why women should absolutely embrace their hair length as they get older. The talented professional explained: "Although hair does age just like our skin, it can be kept in wonderful condition and look full of lustre and vibrancy as we age.

© Getty Images Paul advises to experiment with colour

"I think it’s wonderful if someone wants to let the grey grow in, but I also think colour is a great way to give your hair vibrancy and even experiment with edgy creative colours. A good cut is essential and can make such a difference to the shape and texture of the hair, making it more flattering and in better condition with regular cuts.

© Getty Regular trims are key

"Face framing, for example, can really soften longer hair and be very flattering, it's also great if you want to experiment with styling, tying back or putting up your hair. We are seeing the continued popularity of curtain fringe/bangs, too."

He added: "As hair can tend to thin when we age, I recommend that you try and stay away from strong shampoos and heavy conditioners. Try and use products that feed the hair."

How to grow your hair at home

As well as regular cuts like Paul says, there are other ways to grow your mane. As a beauty editor who has a love affair with long hair, I encourage growth by applying a hair serum every day. I use the hugely coveted 'Glow For It Serum', which I drop onto my scalp daily, and use a massaging brush to really add pressure to the roots, which encourages stimulation at the source.

I also believe that LED light therapy has made a huge difference to the texture of my hair. Using a tool like the Current Body 'LED Hair Growth Helmet' has really slowed down hair loss for me, adding some inches to my previously shoulder-length hair. It's a highly respected hair growth solution and I noticed results straight away. I use it every evening and haven't looked back; my hair is so much thicker than before.

The LED Hair Growth Helmet by Current Body is a game-changer

If this is a little out of your price range, this handheld device, known as the FAQ301, is a gem. It's a scalp massager infused with LED light that has T-Sonic massage capabilities. It significantly reduces hair loss over time and increases the absorption of treatments.

The FAQ 301 LED Hair Strengthening Scalp Massager

Supplements assist your body alongside a great diet to encourage scalp stimulation from within. These best-selling offerings from JS Health also promote hair growth and continuous use offers great results.

It's hard not to get bamboozled by the market as there are so many offerings, but I have had great results with these.

The Ziggy hair brush is gentle on your hair

Be careful with your hair when it's wet - try using a specialised brush that's gentle on your strands. The Detangle Ziggy effortlessly glides through tangles and knots with its multi-length pin configuration which massages the scalp with zero damage.

In conclusion

Long hair is back, no matter your age. Some of the most famous, glamorous ladies in the world right now aged 40+ are sporting long locks, so there really is no reason why you shouldn't.

© CentralITAlliance Look after your hair, and wear it longer throughout your life

The key is in the hair's condition; there's no point in growing your hair without a trim. Investing in at-home treatments is also key - giving your mane some TLC will help in the long run, making your hair look full and youthful. Flick that hair and be confident!