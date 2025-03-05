We can't call it 'ageism' every time a younger woman wins

When Mikey Madison, 25, won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Anora at Sunday's 97th Academy Awards, everyone looked for Demi Moore's reaction, who was the favourite to win.

TikTok lip readers believe that Demi muttered "nice," through gritted teeth in response to her loss. Understandably, Demi's reaction may have been tinged with disappointment - who wouldn't want to win an Oscar? Especially when you're a contender with 57 movies under your belt and almost 50 years in the film industry.

But after 62-year-old Demi graciously reflected on the evening's events on her Instagram with "gratitude" and honoured Mikey's win with "huge congratulations", headlines popped up with another focus in mind: Demi's age.

"Demi Moore lost her Oscar to a 25-year-old," screamed the headlines. I'll admit, for a split second, the cynic in me led me to assume that age played a factor in Demi's loss, but now I think my gut reaction was wrong.

As a 48-year-old Beauty Editor who champions 'ageing out loud,' I am the first to fight for fair representation and opportunities for older women. But I also believe that we need to be careful not to undermine the cause by framing every loss or unchosen moment as ageism.

I'm not saying that ageism in Hollywood is not a big issue. After all, the main storyline behind the film that almost won Demi the Oscar centres around Hollywood's unreasonable beauty standards and objectification of women. But I believe that her missing out is just a coincidental irony. Nothing more. Sometimes the younger woman wins because they deserve it.

This shouldn't be a story about 'young' Mikey versus 'old' Demi. We shouldn't be pitching them against each other like that. Aren't we just diluting the fight against feminism and ageism by crying foul every time a younger woman is chosen over an older woman? I believe that instead, it is more important and more powerful to champion all women rather than encourage them to put each other down.

Reverse ageism

This reverse ageism issue isn't exclusive to older women. Take Millie Bobby Brown, who at just 21 years old, has found herself the target of age-related commentary, from the opposite end of the spectrum. The Stranger Things star called out the media on her Instagram this week for saying she is "ageing badly," which is ridiculous given her age, and highlights the impossible standards women face throughout their lives. Watch her impassioned video below...

Whether you're 20 or 62, there will always be someone ready to scrutinize your appearance.

For me, the pro-ageing movement is about ensuring that older women are seen, heard and valued amongst all women, not about demanding that they are celebrated more than their younger counterparts, simply because they're older. This kind of reverse ageism does more harm than good.

Demi is a beautiful, intelligent woman and her career resurgence does just as much for the ageism movement as winning an Oscar would. It proves longevity in Hollywood is possible. Should she have won? Maybe. But blaming every outcome on ageism risks alienating and villainising younger women and muddying the waters of a fight that is, at its core, about fairness.

So yes, let's continue to call out instances of age discrimination, but only when they are deserved. And just as importantly, let's celebrate the progress that women such as Demi, Mikey and Millie stand for. Especially now, during Women's History Month, which should be a time to celebrate and honour every woman.

The goal in the pro-age movement isn't simply to make sure older women are included in the conversation - it's to make sure that they are also valued for their talent, personality and worth too.