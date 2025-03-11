Designer fashion brands that will look at home in your bathroom

Designer fashion houses are so much more than an array of beautiful clothes and garments. Brands now often branch out into the wonderful world of beauty - as after all, it's the most thriving of the lifestyle industries.

Self-care is at the front of our minds and what better way to treat yourself than enveloping yourself in luxury, taken care of by your favourite label? You trust that it will be chic, aesthetically pleasing, and give a glamorous edge to your bathtub.

Here, we reveal the most exclusive bathroom collections money can buy - from candles to fragrances, and lotions galore.

01. Chloé

The Atelier des Fleurs collection by Chloé is an enchanting array of scents inspired by the most beautiful blooms. Our favourites are the scented soap and scented hand cream, which mirror the signature Chloé aesthetic perfectly. Visit chloe.com

02. Celine

Celine's haute parfumerie collection is simple yet oozes sophistication with its incredible line of body products that look almost too good to use. The French fashion house has a wide range of glorious goodies, from liquid soap and body milk to hair mist. A delightful addition to any stylish sink. Visit celine.com

03. Loewe

Loewe may be known for their exquisite 'It' bags of the moment, but the brand's beauty products are not to be missed. The hand cleanser, liquid soap, and body lotions are housed in elite bottles and are fresh, fragrant, and of course, fashionable. Visit perfumesloewe.com

04. Chanel

Although Chanel's makeup collections are legendary, their bathroom counterparts are just as beautiful, and not to mention sought after. The Coco Mademoiselle fragrance has been worked into a gentle perfumed soap which transforms into a rich, creamy lather when paired with running water. The embossed bar is sweet-smelling and expertly crafted.

If shower gel is for you, the matching fragrance in liquid form will transform your waterspace in seconds. Modern, rich, yet fresh and invigorating, the fluid is a peach-hued masterpiece that emulsifies in seconds with a hit of water. The super chic bottle comes complete with swish gold accents for an uplifted bathroom experience. Visit chanel.com

05. Dior

This Dior candle couldn't be more tasteful or high fashion. The Bois d'Argent is infused with amber and once it's lit, appears musky and woody. Encased in a porcelain base, it will elevate any space. Visit dior.com

06. Burberry

Nothing is as quintessentially British as Burberry, and the contemporary yet elegant pillar candles feature an embossed equestrian knight design on the front. The ginger and caramel scent comes in a taupe shade making it a neutral bathroom essential, and it's set on a fine bone china plate, which is hand-stamped with the Burberry logo. Visit uk.burberry.com

07. Louis Vuitton

If perfumes are your forte and you like to collect the most exclusive fragrances, a Louis Vuitton keepsake is for you. The divine Fragrance Travel Case would look just as grand at home in your bathroom as it would in your suitcase. The cylindrical 100ml sphere protects your perfume bottle, closing securely with a buckle, and can be personalised in-store. It's ideal to house a bottle of one of the brand's incredible scents. Visit uk.louisvuitton.com