I tried Jennifer Aniston's salmon sperm facial and this is what happened

Jennifer Aniston and I may not move in the same circles, but recently, we found common ground in the most unexpected of places: a salmon sperm facial.

Yes, you read that right. While it might sound like something from a skincare sci-fi novel, this A-list-approved treatment is said to be the secret behind Jennifer's glowing, ageless complexion. Kim Kardashian is also a fan. Naturally, I had to try it for myself. My treatment took place at Dr Cosima Medispa, and here is everything you need to know.

The salmon sperm facial, or Rejuran, is a Korean skincare phenomenon that has made its way to celebrity circles thanks to its promise of plump, rejuvenated skin.

"The key ingredient is polynucleotides, derived from salmon DNA. The science behind it is that these molecules help repair damaged skin, stimulate collagen production and restore elasticity," says Dr Cosima.

Before my appointment, I imagined a relaxing experience not unlike a traditional facial. Instead, I was ushered into a pristine white treatment room where my practitioner explained that the treatment involved micro-injections across the entire face. Cue the numbing cream.

The team at Dr Cosima Medispa were incredibly kind and knowledgeable, and after a quick consultation with the doctor, I was good to go. After a thorough cleanse, the numbing cream was applied and given 20 minutes to take effect. I braced myself for the first injection administered through Double Tite, which is a machine with tiny micro needles and radio frequency to help boost collagen production.

To be honest, I was expecting discomfort, but the truth is: it hurt. Despite the numbing, the sensation of the needle pricking over and over again across my face was not something I’d describe as relaxing.

Dr Cosima, who looks a little like Jennifer Aniston herself, reassured me that some clients find it easier than others and kindly paused when it felt a bit too much. But if you’re considering this treatment, be prepared. It is not for the faint-hearted.

The session lasted about 45 minutes, and by the end, my face looked sunburnt and slightly puffy. Not exactly the radiant glow I had imagined, but I was told this was completely normal.

Over the next few days, the redness subsided and my skin began to feel smoother. Within a week, I noticed a subtle brightness and a visible improvement in texture.

But it was two weeks later when I really saw what the hype was about. My fine lines were softer, my complexion was clearer and my pores were noticeably smaller. My face had that elusive bounce we all covet, and there was a freshness I hadn’t seen in years.

"While results can be seen after one treatment, most clients opt for a series of three to four sessions spaced a month apart for best results. The benefits, can last up to a year," added Dr Cosima.

With sessions costing around $1395 for a full face and neck, it is an investment, but when compared to more invasive procedures, it feels like a gentler option with natural-looking results.

Would I do it again? Definitely. Despite the pain and the price, the results were undeniable. There’s a confidence that comes with looking in the mirror and seeing a brighter, smoother, plumper version of yourself staring back. And if it’s good enough for Jennifer, it’s good enough for me.

So, while it may not be your average skincare treatment, the salmon sperm facial at Dr Cosima Medispa proved to be a curious blend of discomfort, science and undeniable results. A beauty ritual I never expected to love, but now understand why the A-list are hooked.