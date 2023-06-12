Jennifer Aniston reveals the one compliment that ‘drives her bananas’

Jennifer Aniston, the timeless beauty at 54, is not one to shy away from speaking her mind. In a recent interview with British Vogue, the Hollywood icon shared her disdain for a particular "compliment" that she finds irksome: being told she looks great "for her age."

The actress expressed her frustration with society's habit of using age-related markers to evaluate and compliment individuals.

She stated: "That's a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well, you're at that stage, so for your age...' I don't even understand what it means."

The talented star emphasized that she feels better physically now than she did in her younger years. "I'm in better shape than I was in my 20s," Jennifer proudly declared. "I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It's all 100 percent better."

© Instagram The star has always been admired for her sunkissed glow as well

During the interview, Jennifer also shared her deep-rooted appreciation for fitness and the importance of staying active. Having observed the decline of her parents' generation, she acknowledged the significance of maintaining her well-being as she ages. She aspires to thrive rather than merely exist.

"My family lives a long time, especially my dad's side — I want to be thriving; I don't want to just be alive," she passionately expressed.

In a recent conversation with Today, Jennifer delved further into her approach to aging, revealing her concerns about experiencing physical decline in later years. She emphasized her desire to maintain independence, stating: "If I'm going to be 75, 85 years old, I don't want to be in a wheelchair. I don't want someone to have to lift me up and take me to the bathroom."

© Instagram Jennifer's secluded hilltop mansion boasts impressive views of Bel-Air

She also divulged her current workout routine and shared her favorite salad recipe during the interview. The beloved actor is an advocate for the low-impact method called Pvolve and incorporates it into her fitness regimen.

Unlike her previous intense workouts that left her drenched in sweat, Jennifer now focuses on shorter sessions ranging from 10 to 20 minutes. She emphasized the importance of consistency and finding enjoyment in physical activity.

"Just do 10 to 20 minutes, you can do anything for 10 to 20 minutes," she advised. "You start to enjoy it, that's the other thing. I really do push myself, just at least do that little bit. I'll immediately feel incredible. You just instantly start to feel those endorphins and that energy."

When it comes to her favorite salad, Jennifer shared her mouthwatering recipe. Starting with butter lettuce, she adds mushrooms, sprouts, tomato, avocado, olives, almonds, sunflower seeds, and, of course, "some cheese." Jennifer playfully affirmed, "Never gonna give up my cheese," and confessed her fondness for various types, including sliced parmesan, pecorino, feta, or all of them!

While Jennifer’s TikTok-famous salad recipe supposedly representing her daily meals on the set of "Friends" turned out to be an internet rumor, the actress clarified in an interview with Elle that although it looked delicious, she did not consume that specific concoction during filming.

