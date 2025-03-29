Jennifer Aniston's scary looking face mask is 6x more powerful than LED and I'm intrigued

As one of HELLO! Online’s resident shopping experts, I can tell you that our readers love to know - no, need to know - everything about Jennifer Aniston’s beauty routine.

The Morning Show star is so iconic and looks so amazing year after year, we all figure she must have some pretty effective beauty tricks up her sleeve.

So when I spotted the Friends icon wearing a sort of scary-looking skincare face mask in a fun carousel of candids on her Instagram, I decided I’d do myself, and all of you curious readers out there, a service and investigate further.

© Instagram / jenniferaniston Jen Aniston showed off her hi-tech laser skincare mask on Instagram

So, here’s the scoop: Jen is rocking a JOVS Skin Care4D Laser Light Therapy Mask, $739 / £1,009.

The laser mask, billing itself as ‘6x more powerful than LED’, claims clinically proven results, reducing the appearance of wrinkles after just 12 hours of use. The mask also promises a visible improvement in 2-4 weeks of regular use, pointing out that regular LED masks take around 6-8 weeks.

While I haven’t tried the JOVS mask myself, I’m guessing that household name, multi-millionaire Jen has access to the best of the best skincare options - and if she’s showing it off on Instagram I tend to believe it really must work for her.

The LED version: JOVS Red Light Therapy Mask © JOVS $179.99 at Amazon

$259 at JOVS

Meanwhile, if you're a Jen Aniston fan who wants to know more of her go-to skincare devices, here you go! She swears by the ZIIP Halo Facial Device, $399 / £379, a microcurrent tool for firming and lifting, as well as Jillian Dempsey's Gold Sculpting Bar, $195 / £188, a 24k gold vibrating face wand designed to help reduce fine lines, smooth your skin, and reduce inflammation, as confirmed by New York magazine.

© ZIIP, Jillian Dempsey Jennifer has talked about some of her skincare go-tos, like the ZIIP microcurrent device and Jillian Dempsey's gold bar, right

What shoppers are saying about the JOVS laser face mask

I can tell that Murder Mystery star Jen must love the JOVS mask, but I scoured the reviews to see what verified shoppers are saying. “I have only used this for one week and I am already noticing my fine lines disappear!! I love it!!” said one, while another wrote: I see a visible change in the appearance of my skin. It looks more hydrated and supple”

The down sides? While it has rave reviews, there are a handful of four-star (instead of five-star) opinions. The main complaints aren’t necessarily about the effectiveness but the device itself, for example: “a little heavy” and “battery goes quickly” (one reviewer said they had to recharge after three uses.) Another wrote:” I do wish this was more full coverage. There are no laser diodes hitting my crows feet area, lower chin and a lot of the eyes/nose area is also not getting treated.”

More celebrity faves

Jen’s skincare mask is earning high marks, but let’s face it, it’s not the cheapest option out there.

You can shop the less-expensive JOVS LED Light Therapy Face Mask, $179.99 (SAVE 58%), or I can also recommend a couple of lower-priced LED masks that are tried and tested by the HELLO! Team and (bonus!) loved by celebrities:

Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask © Currentbody $380 at Currentbody

£399 at Currentbody

Celebrity fans: Kim Kardashian says she’s “obsessed”, plus Oscar winners Zoe Saldana and Mikey Madison used the new Series 2 before the 2025 Golden Globes

Kim Kardashian says she’s “obsessed”, plus Oscar winners Zoe Saldana and Mikey Madison used the new Series 2 before the 2025 Golden Globes We say: “I've noticed a marked improvement in my skin, fewer wrinkles and a smoother, plumper complexion - and people have complimented me on it too.”



The Light Salon Boost LED Mask © The Light Salon $495 at Dermstore £395 at John Lewis Celebrity fan: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham We say: “My skin looks plumper and my facialist said she could tell I've been using one.”