I found Jennifer Aniston's secret to glossy hair for 20% off – but you'll want to hurry

Jennifer Aniston has possibly the most iconic hair of all time, and so when she gives away her hair care secrets everyone listens up.

Fans know, of course, that the Morning Show star has her own clean beauty hair care line, LolaVie, but I have some breaking news to reveal: you can shop Jen’s go-tos (well the full Lolavie line, actually) for 20% off at Ulta Beauty right now!

The Friends star is famed for keeping her makeup and skin care routine simple, and when it comes to taking care of her hair, I can confirm that Jen also has a pared-down routine. And if you want to copy her (and save 20% while you're at it), here are the steps:

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's simple hair care routine

And yes, you read that right - Jen's holy grail hair brush is the super affordable Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry, a top-rated brush designed to reduce breakage and pulling, and to help dry your hair faster, that usually retails for $15.

Jennifer is known for her stunning hair

In fact, she loves it so much that there’s actually a LolaVie x Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry collab, in a signature black and white colorway. The brush is unfortunately wait-listed at Ulta but you can still shop it directly from LolaVie. Or, you may want to just pick up Jen’s original fave, which is around $13 / £13) on Amazon.

© Ulta My pick: The LolaVie Restore & Protect Travel Kit (a $53 value on sale for $32), which includes four products, including Jen's go-to leave-in conditioner and glossing detangler

$32 (SAVE 20%) at Ulta

If you're new to LolaVie, I'd recommend picking up the Restore & Protect Travel Kit, above, which is a $53 value on sale for just $32. In it you'll find travel size versions of the Glossing Detangler and the Perfecting Leave-In so you can copy Jen's routine. Plus you'll get to try the Restorative Shampoo and Restorative Conditioner, too. Like the rest of the line, this quartet of hair care wonders is vegan, made with clean ingredients and cruelty-free.

The Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry detangling brush is another one of Jennifer's secret weapons

$12.50 at Amazon

Or, if you have damaged hair and want glossy locks in time for vacation, the LolaVie Intensive Repair Treatment, $28 (SAVE 20%) launched last summer, and Jen herself excitedly explained how to use it on Instagram.

"You can use it once a week, wrap it up in a towel after you shampoo, then you put this in, brush it through, leave it in, sleep in it, leave it for an hour, whatever you want, I'm just excited!" she said. (And if you’re wondering, yes, Jen’s The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon is also a fan!)

© Ulta Jennifer, seen here with her favorite hair care travel kit, launched LolaVie in 2021

I remember when Jen burst onto the scene in the 1990s with ‘The Rachel’ and she’s really had the most enviable locks in Hollywood ever since!

“Shiny hair like Jen's is at the top of many of our wish lists, as it helps you look instantly polished and put together," says HELLO! Online’s Wellness Editor Melanie Macleod. "She’s always been known for her shiny hair, so it was hugely exciting when she launched her Lolavie product range, helping us all to achieve a glossy mane like hers.”