I'm 53 and still get ID'd – here's my secret

When I hit my 40s, my skin started showing early signs of ageing. My jawline wasn't as defined as it used to be and I noticed a loss of firmness around my cheeks. There was a noticeable puffiness and it made my face look tired and less sculpted.

I wanted my looks to match what I felt on the inside: energised and youthful. I knew I needed a different approach, something beyond just creams and facials.

I was already using high-quality skincare products and I booked in for regular facials which left my skin feeling refreshed, but only temporarily. While these treatments helped to an extent, they didn't give me the long-lasting transformation I wanted.

Angela looks fresh at 53

I'd never tried injectables or invasive procedures because I wanted a natural way to care for my skin, though I don't judge those who opt for aesthetics – it's just not for me.

A new approach

In my quest for a naturally glowing complexion, I came across face yoga and was impressed by the incredible results others had achieved.

Face yoga sees you perform facial exercises to lift and tone the face and I immediately started doing it daily.

I started seeing subtle changes within the first weeks. At first, I noticed that my skin had a healthier glow: it looked more radiant and energised but the real transformation happened around the six-week mark.

My cheeks appeared fuller and my jawline became more sculpted and defined, which made my entire face look lifted.

The puffiness I had struggled with also reduced significantly, and I generally looked more refreshed. I also noticed a vertical line on my cheek disappeared after 12 weeks into my new routine.

I never expected it, but face yoga has been life-changing. I have a new level of confidence in my appearance. The fact that I've achieved these results naturally with no injections makes me feel so empowered.

Face yoga helped Angela look fresh

People around me started noticing the changes and complimenting me on how fresh and radiant I looked, which only confirmed that it works – I was also ID'd buying alcohol!

I also feel more relaxed and in tune with my body. Face yoga helped me release tension, particularly in my jaw and forehead, which has made me look and feel more at ease.

It's become a daily self-care ritual that I truly enjoy, and it has given me a greater sense of control over my ageing process.

My skin now

Today, my skin looks and feels better than ever. It's firmer and naturally lifted in a way I never thought possible.

The improvements I’ve seen have been long-lasting, and I know it's because of my consistent face yoga practice.

I continue to do facial exercises regularly to maintain and enhance my results with supporting practices of gua sha, using a kansa wand, and indulging in a dry sauna multiple times weekly.

Skincare-wise, I focus on hydration and nourishment and use high-quality products that complement my routine.

