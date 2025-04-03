Heather Graham, 55, looks incredibly youthful in jaw-dropping new appearance

Heather Graham appears to have the secret to everlasting youth, as she looked far younger than her years during an appearance on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old actress displayed her impossibly smooth complexion at the Sierra Club's Trail Blazers Ball in Los Angeles, and her age-defying looks didn't go unnoticed.

While she looked gorgeous wearing an ivory silk, floor-length dress with black lace inserts along the bottom, it was her youthful glow that stole the show.

© Getty Images Heather looked incredibly youthful

Heather wore minimal makeup, opting for a natural look to enhance her radiance with soft pink lips and a wash of peachy blush.

The Boogie Nights star has been vocal about her love of yoga and transcendental meditation to encourage a healthy mindset, but one of her biggest beauty secrets is a good night's sleep.

"I think one of the main things is sleep. I try to get a lot of sleep. Beyond that, I think just being happy on the inside and whatever," she previously told NewBeauty.

"I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy, then do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside," she added.

© Getty Images Heather looked beautiful in her silk and lace dress

Heather is so strict with her sleeping pattern that she once revealed that people are "horrified" when they learn how many hours she sleeps a night.

"I love sleeping," she told The Guardian in 2016. "When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Of course, staying active isn't the only way Heather looks after herself. She also tries to follow a healthy diet.

© Getty Images Heather's smooth complexion made her look younger than her 55 years

"I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she told the publication.

"And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

© Instagram Heather often does yoga retreats

Speaking about her love of yoga in the past, she revealed she practices three times a week and spends 20 minutes every day doing transcendental meditation.

"I'm obsessed with yoga," she told Refinery 29. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing."

Heather often shares photos on Instagram of herself at various yoga retreats and doesn't shy away from displaying her fit physique in often-tiny bikinis.

© Instagram Heather's healthy lifestyle has kept her in incredible shape

She recently attended a retreat at Souk Studio in Tulum, Quintana Roo, and posted a carousel of images in two-pieces that highlighted her incredible figure.

"Grateful I got to go on a yoga retreat in Tulum with @soukofrima_ and @mjmasala @souk.studio. Thanks @vhopeful for going with me," she wrote, tagging her friends, including filmmaker Vanessa Hope.