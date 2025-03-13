This new ceramide face oil promises a healthier skin barrier in 28 days - so we put it to the test

If you’ve not heard of ceramides for your skin, let this be your introduction. The multi-tasking ingredient needs to be on your radar, especially at this time of year when your skin is emerging from the ravages of winter and you’re hoping for it to bloom for spring. Ceramides USP? Boosting the health of your skin barrier, which is the key to radiant skin, a hydrated complexion and a youthful glow.

One of the newest beauty products to market is Dr. Barbara Sturm’s new Ceramide Drops, which promise a healthier skin barrier in just 28-days. Encapsulating all that ceramide goodness into one new facial oil, does it live up to the hype? We put them to the test.

The background

The new Ceramide Drops from Dr. Barbara Sturm have one key job - to strengthen and restore the skin barrier function, for a healthier complexion.

The formula, in face oil form, includes a “skin-identical” 5-Ceramide Complex derived from natural Oat Lipids along with some powerful skin-loving ingredients too; precious oils including Argan, Evening Primrose, Sweet Almond, Macadamia, Grape Seed and Jojoba Oils are also in the formula, all with the aim of helping to restore the skin’s lipid barrier.

You've also got Purslane Extract, an anti-ageing powerhouse that boosts the skin’s antioxidant supply, Astaxanthin, an antioxidant to improve skin appearance and comfort plus Phytosqualane, which reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Sounds complex, granted, but Dr. Barbara Sturm is renowned for creating powerful skincare that actually works; you simply add a few drops of the face oil to your usual moisturiser, serum or mask, or apply to your skin after face cream to give the skin barrier an extra boost.

Dr. Barbara herself has even created a TikTok video to show beauty fans how to use her latest innovation - see, easy to incorporate into your everyday skincare routine. She calls the combination of the new oil and her signature Glow Cream as the "Sturm Glow 2.0" - sign me up.

Dr Barbara Sturm Ceramide Drops - our verdict

I’ve been a fan of the brand for years, and I personally always have a jar of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Face Mask in my beauty drawer as it sorts my skin, whatever the aggressor.

The new face drops are ideal for any age and skin type, and so my colleagues Leanne Bayley, 40 and Hollie Brotherton, 33, put them to test.

Leanne Bayley, Director of Commerce & Lifestyle, called the new launch “a hug in product form”.

“My skin has been a little drunk of late. I’ve tried way too many products and my skin has been all over the place - I’m talking dry, dull, textured, flaky skin, and just not in a good place. After a pause and a reset, I decided I needed something that my skin would love. A hug in product form, and this is exactly what Dr. Barbara Sturm’s latest launch is,” says Leanne, 40.

© Dr Barbara Sturm "I've seen a real improvement in how my skin looks after using the Ceramide Drops - it’s replenished and looks more plump, calmer and hydrated." Leanne Bayley, Director of Commerce & Lifestyle

“The newly launched Ceramide Drops are the talk of the town because after 28 days, you can say hello to an improved skin barrier and luminous skin. But for any impatient people out there (raises hand!) I can tell you that you will see a vast improvement in just 24hrs. After the first day my skin looked calmer and more hydrated. I woke up and my skin no longer looked like it was screaming out for help.

“On the first try, I used way too much product - a little goes a long way. There isn’t really a scent to this oil, which I know is probably a good thing, but I still love a gorgeous scented oil. But I have to keep remembering that I know my skin prefers unscented. I thought the bottle was orange, but it turns out the oil is actually orange. Luckily, I didn’t see any transfer onto my pillowcases.

“It’s advised that you add a few drops to your go-to moisturiser, or apply directly onto the skin after your face cream. I did the latter and I really loved the feeling of it on my face. I may incorporate a little gua sha into this part of my routine going forward - it has the perfect slip and slide that beauty therapists need for facial massage.

“I’m not quite at the 28 days mark, but I’ve already seen a real improvement in how my skin looks after using the Ceramide Drops - it’s replenished and looks more plump. After all the crazy weather we’ve had this winter and the central heating being on at work and in our homes, now is the perfect time to deal with skin that is stressed or sensitive. You’ll wonder how you ever coped without using this!”

© Dr Barbara Sturm The new Dr Barbara Sturm launch promises a healthier skin barrier in just 28 days

Hollie, 33, who has an oilier skin type, also put the Ceramide Drops to the test. "As someone with oily skin, I’ve always been a bit hesitant to add a face oil to my beauty routine. But if there’s one woman who can convince me otherwise, it’s Dr. Barbara Sturm. I’ve tried (and loved) her iconic Hyaluronic Serum, so with the promise of waking up to a renewed, glowing complexion, I added a few of her new Ceramide Drops to my regular night cream.

"In just 24 hours my skin looked healthier and more luminous, but crucially with none of the extreme shininess I was expecting to see in my T-zone. I’ve suffered with some dullness and dry patches over the winter months and this instantly disappeared without making the rest of my face look or feel greasy. If you have dry skin, you might want to apply it directly, but for me, I love using it to supercharge my moisturiser. The oil also promises to strengthen your skin barrier over time, as well as offering a noticeable reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, so I’m looking forward to seeing the long term benefits."

We hope you love the product within this article created in collaboration with our affiliate brand partner Dr. Barbara Sturm. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.