Jessica Chastain unveils major hair transformation in mini skirt and knee-high boots at Milan Fashion Week

It took a special occasion for Jessica Chastain to bring back her iconic bangs, and what better moment than the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week to unveil them once again.

Largely known as the fashion house's muse, the actress rocked up in style to the show draped in an all-black ensemble. Jessica oozed chic in an oversized suede blazer adorned with stylish buttons that was layered over a sheer shirt and matching mini skirt. The elegant look was teamed with a pair of buttery leather knee-high equestrian boots and Gucci's Bamboo 1947 Top Handle Bag in patent black.

© Getty Images Jessica Chastain attended the Gucci Women's Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week

The star left her décolletage bare for a touch of minimalism while frosting her wrist with a slew of diamond bracelets and adding a pair of drop earrings.

Jessica opted for full fashion week glamor as she concealed her eyes with a pair of stylish black sunglasses embossed with the Italian fashion house's iconic logo emblem in gold. However, what stole the show was the 47-year-old's luscious red locks that were styled into an effortless ponytail with full bangs.

© Getty Images Jessica debuted her new bangs

This isn't the first time the Interstellar actress has sported the stunning hairstyle, as she paired a wavy bob with wispy long bangs back in 2019. Jessica's hair stylist, Renato Campora, unveiled the dramatic look on Instagram at the time.

The Oscar winning actress also switched up her roots for her role in A Most Violent Year and even tested the cult-classic curtain bangs back in 2014.

© Getty Images The star looked incredible draped in Gucci

However, this season, Jessica has chosen a sleek style courtesy of a blunt cut that touches the upper brow with wispy edges. The trim perfectly complemented the star's signature rich copper-red locks.

Detailing the inspiration behind their star-studded show, Gucci penned: "The Fall Winter 2025 collection unfolds as a synergy of past, present, and future, accompanied by a live orchestra with an original score by the multi-award-winning composer and conductor Justin Hurwitz."

Jessica's appearance comes after she graced the red carpet at the Berlinale International Film Festival in a glitzy Gucci number. The star looked sensational as she donned a strapless rosé-hued gown embellished with intricate sequins.

© Getty Images Jessica Chastain attended the Dreams premiere during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival

The garment was adorned with two sheer vertical lace panels that were embroidered from the bodice to the toe. The sparkly number was paired with matching feathered boa sleeves for an added touch of drama.

The event came before Jessica debuted her bangs, with the front pieces of hair slicked behind her ears. The actress's glossy tresses were styled into a middle parting with soft waves that unveiled her pink stone drop earrings.