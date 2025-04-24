Pete Davidson reveals staggering six-figure amount he's spent on tattoo removal – and he's got another 10 years to pay for

Pete Davidson is spending a fortune to remove his extensive collection of tattoos.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 31, once boasted over 200 tattoos all over his body, but for the last several years, he has been undergoing painful laser removal.

The decision to get rid of his body art has come with a hefty six-figure price tag, and he's nowhere near done.

Revealing the staggering amount he has spent so far to rid his body of its ink, Pete told Variety: "It's a pretty uncomfortable amount of money to disclose.

© Getty Images Pete had over 200 tattoos

"I've already spent like $200K, and I'm like 30 percent done. So, like, it's gonna suck," he added.

That figure will rise exponentially in the next decade, which is how long Pete thinks it will take to be completely tattoo-free.

Tattoo removal

© Getty Images Pete has spent $200k on tattoo removal so far

"I started during COVID in 2020, and it's gonna take me another 10 years," he shared. "My arms are pretty much gone, and my hands and neck are gone. But I still have to do my torso and back."

Speaking of the laser removal process, he explained: "I have to plan it in between work because it's a six-week healing process each time you get one removed. Each tattoo is 10 to 12 sessions. That's 60 weeks of your life right there on just one tattoo to remove.

"So, it's pretty horrible. It's like putting your arm on a grill and burning off a layer, and then you gotta do maintenance and let it heal properly," he added. "And it's pretty tough. It sucks. I'm not gonna lie."

© Getty Images Pete has been lasering off his tattoos since 2020

Revealing why he chose to go through the expensive and lengthy process to remove his tattoos, Pete admitted that he "wasn't taking care of [himself]" when he began his body art journey.

"I used to be a drug addict, and I was a sad person, and I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up," Pete, who has been open about his mental health and addiction struggles, shared.

"And I don't think there's anything wrong with tattoos, but mine, when I look at them, I remember a sad person that was very unsure."

© Getty Images Pete's hand tattoos are completely gone

Pete confessed that getting rid of his body ink is his way of "starting fresh".

"When I look in the mirror, I don't want the reminder of, 'Oh yeah, you were a [expletive] drug addict. Like, that's why you have SpongeBob smoking a joint on your back,'" the comedian said.

"They should have meaning. Not just that I was high watching Game of Thrones."

Pete shocked fans in October 2024 when he left a treatment center with many of the tattoos on his arms significantly faded or completely gone.

© Reformation Pete appeared to have no tattoos left in a campaign for Reformation

In January, Pete admitted that there may be a few tattoos he's not willing to part with during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Maybe, like, two or three," the actor said, despite admitting he is "trying to be an adult" and "clean-slate it".

Pete clarified that he had "probably, like, 200" tattoos at one point, most of which are "almost gone" now.