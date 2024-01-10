Seth Meyers gets first ever tattoo live on-air – matching with Dua Lipa!

Seth Meyers just got the best first tattoo experience probably anyone could have ever asked for, and live on his late night show no less.

On Tuesday, the Late Night with Seth Meyers host not only got his first tattoo from legendary celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang (real name Keith McCurdy), but he had none other than Dua Lipa right by his side.

Moreover, the Saturday Night Live alum and the "Dance the Night" singer are now "bonded for life," as the two got matching ink.

The two were making up for the last time they were on the show for Seth's classic day drinking segment, when they promised to get tattoos together. Though they certainly followed through, it didn't take long for Seth's nerves to spike as Dua squashed his idea of getting a tiny dot in favor of a star.

"Are you pulling a fast one on me?" he asked, before quickly standing up to get more liquid courage from the shots they had been drinking.

Naturally, Dua went first, opting to get the ink on her inner ankle, and Seth of course joked: "First I'm gonna watch Dua get hers and then decide how scared I'm gonna be."

"Oh my god this is perfect, I'm very excited," Dua told him as she calmly waited to get tatted, while Seth looked back and forth pacing around. "You scared?" she asked, to which he didn't hesitate to confess that he was with a high-pitched: "Yeah…"

Before he knew it, Bang Bang was done with Dua's tattoo, and it was time for him to get inked on the back of his leg, where he can "forget" he has it.

More shots and jokes ensued, with Seth saying "og this isn't that bad" before realizing it was only Bang Bang drawing the tattoo with a marker, and going on to sip his shot just as Bang Bang brought the ink machine to his leg.

Bang Bang has tattooed the likes of fellow celebrities Cara Delevigne, Selena Gomez, Adele, LeBron James, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna, to name a few.

Once clips of the epic moment were shared on social media, fans were quick to rave about it, with one writing: "I love this so much. And I don't have a single tattoo," as others followed suit with: "That's so cute! Lol it's the tiniest little thing," and: "This was a great episode all around!" as well as: "This is everything."

