Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh shares insight into her personality with bold new move

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh, 18, is having fun experimenting with her style, and recently made a bold change to her appearance.

The talented dancer was recently pictured out in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Daily Mail, displaying a tiny tattoo on her wrist - and the design choice gives an insight into her personality.

The teenager chose a tiny Gemini symbol for her first tattoo - showing she's into astrology and proud of her star sign.

A tribute to mom Angelina Jolie

Shiloh's tattoo also appears to pay tribute to her mom, who is also a Gemini. Shiloh was born on May 27, while Angelina's birthday is June 4.

Shiloh has been having fun changing up her look recently, and was pictured sporting Lara Croft-inspired braids earlier in the month, styled with large hoop earrings.

The 18-year-old resides in LA and is thought to live at home with her mom and siblings, Pax, 21, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

She's often pictured attending breakdancing classes, but has opted out of the spotlight unlike a lot of celebrity offspring, and doesn't have a public presence on social media.

Shiloh prefers to live a private life

In fact, out of all of Angelina's children, Shiloh is the most private. The Maleficent star appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024 when she made the revelation about her daughter.

When asked whether any of her children wanted to be on camera or behind the camera, she answered: "I think some of them off camera, behind the scenes. But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy."

Jimmy replied: "It must be so tricky as everyone is so famous," to which Angelina responded: "But it wasn't their choice."

Angelina shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Just a few months after Shiloh's 18th birthday, she successfully changed her surname to drop her father's last name. She now goes by Shiloh Jolie, rather than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Her sister Vivienne, 16, has done the same.

Angelina previously gave a rare insight into her life as a mom by telling People: "I'm not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'"

The actress added: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. "It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".