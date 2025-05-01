Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling sculpting face palette is back after 4 years - and fans are losing it

It’s the beauty comeback we didn’t know we needed - but now that it’s here, we’re scrambling for our makeup bags.

Charlotte Tilbury has just announced the return of her cult-favourite Glowgasm Face Palette in Nudegasm, and fans of the brand are, quite literally, glowing with excitement.

The sculpting quad, which quickly gained icon status after its initial launch, is returning to shelves on 1 May as part of the new Super Nudes collection, and it’s already shaping up (pun intended) to be one of the most talked-about re-releases of the year.

Originally introduced as part of Charlotte Tilbury’s radiance-boosting collection, the Glowgasm Face Palette features four universally flattering shades designed to contour, bronze, highlight, and warm up the complexion in one effortless sweep. Think the lit-from-within glow of golden hour, with the face-lifting precision of a pro MUA.

Since quietly disappearing from shelves in 2021, the palette has developed a near-mythical status online. Beauty Reddit threads, TikTok throwbacks, and endless "dupe" discussions have all kept the Glowgasm hype alive in the four years it has been out of stock.

What is the formula like?

At a glance, the palette may look deceptively simple, with four soft-focus powders in golden, peachy, and sculpting bronze tones, but it’s this simplicity that made it legendary.

The formulas blend like a dream (we’re talking butter-on-a-warm-day levels of smooth), while the tone curation means you can skip the guesswork. Whether you’re a contour pro or a glow novice, it’s basically foolproof. And the finish? The kind of radiant, sculpted definition that makes people ask where you've been on holiday.

What do beauty insiders say about the Glowgasm Face Palette?

The Glowgasm palette is easily one of the most talked about Charlotte Tilbury products in beauty forums, and the five-star reviews speak for themselves.

"The glow is unreal. I use it every day and get compliments constantly - it's like having a ring light on your face," one reviewer wrote on CharlotteTilbury.com six years ago.

"This palette is absolutely stunning! The product is so buttery it glides on your fave an absolute dream! I use this palette everyday cause it has everything I need in it. Would definitely recommend!!"

Another rave review posted via Sephora read: "I’ve tried every bronzer and highlighter out there, and nothing compares to this. The finish is soft but dimensional. You look expensive.”

A third wrote: “I bought this for my wedding, and I still use it years later. It’s that good. Please never discontinue it again!"

The only catch? As with most Charlotte Tilbury launches, the Nudegasm palette is strictly limited edition. Translation: if you missed it last time, don’t delay. If you’re a returning fan, now’s your moment to restock. And if you’re new to the glow party? Prepare to meet the palette that beauty lovers say "does the job of four products - and looks better than all of them."

The brand have brought back the cult favourite Nudegasm palette as part of their new Super Nudes collection

Want the full sculpted effect? The Nudegasm palette is launching on 1 May as part of the new Super Nudes Sculpting System, alongside the brand-new Lip Cheat Contour Duo, Big Lip Plumpgasm, and Shapewear Brush.

Are there any special offers?

Until 12 May, you can get 20% off the Hollywood Flawless Filter, AIRbrush Flawless Foundation and AIRbrush Flawless Finish products when shopping any of the new Super Nudes collection - just use the code SUPERYOU at checkout.

For a limited time, shoppers can also receive a free full-size Beauty Light Wand in the shade Spotlight when they spend over £70.

