Why Amal Clooney's wedding lipstick is my go-to shade for spring – shop the look

It has been 10 years since Amal Clooney graced down the aisle at the Aman Canal Grand Hotel in Venice to marry Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney. All eyes were on the international human rights lawyer's exquisite Oscar de la Renta gown. The off-the-shoulder garment was crafted with layers of ivory tulle appliquéd with fourteen yards of French Chantilly lace and hand embroidered with intricate pearls and crystals on the bodice.

HELLO! exclusively covered the big day, with the ceremony officiated by the former Mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni. Charming white flowers decked the halls of the opulent venue before a five-course meal was offered to a slew of star-studded guests who looked on as the newlywed cut into a four-tiered art deco cake.

© HELLO! HELLO! exclusively covered the wedding

"He's such an elegant designer and such an elegant man," Amal exclusively told HELLO! of Oscar.

However, what went more unnoticed were Amal's lips, stained with rouge, plump and ready to seal the sacred matrimony with a kiss. The shade, which blended seductive hues of berry, rose, and nude-pink, has now become a springtime staple in my makeup bag.

© GC Images Amal also wore the lip combo for her civil wedding at Canal Grande

I have to admit, as the warmer months approach, I usually gravitate towards a fresh, glossy finish for a more natural, hydrated look to my lips. However, Amal's signature formula delivers a creamy matte finish that keeps your pout flawless all day long without the dryness.

Amal's soft glam bridal makeup was courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury and the coveted lip concoction is made up of three of the brand's best selling products. The makeup artist began by softly outlining the British-Lebanese star's lip line with her 'Lip Cheat' liner in the shade Pillow Talk, $26.00 / £22.00. The product boasts a nude-pink hue with a creamy finish that creates a defined, fuller-looking pout. And trust me, coming from someone who's not great with precision, the application glides on effortlessly.

© Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat liner in Pillow Talk

Up next is a combination of Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipsticks in the iterations Walk of Shame, $35.00 / £29.00, and M.I. KISS, $35.00 / £29.00. The products feature an angled square tip and are enriched with Lipstick Tree and Orchid extracts for a soothing finish. The first shade, a blend of berry and rose, was applied all over the lips for a natural flush of color. Meanwhile, the second, a soft natural berry tone, was gently dabbed onto the center of Amal's lips.

© Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Walk Of No Shame

As spring approaches, I often set aside the deeper berry shades that defined my winter looks in favour of lighter, rosier hues. However, as someone with dark brown hair and light eyes, I can’t help but crave my signature crimson shade. Amal's bridal pout strikes the perfect balance in between.

© Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in M.I.KISS

However, if you're looking to achieve the stunning hue with only one product, there are a variety of similar shades on the market. L'Oreal Paris' 'Color Riche Ultra-Matte Nude Lipstick' in 04 No Cage, $5.30 / £4.10, is a great alternative.

I'll keep wearing it through the summer months, all while waiting to find my own George Clooney.