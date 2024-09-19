I think Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar for 2024 is probably the sexiest one by far & here's why

Sexy isn't usually an adjective I'd use while writing about beauty advent calendars but I've analysed all the advents this year, and I've decided that Charlotte Tilbury's is just so sizzling hot.

I think it's down to the fact that it's shaped in a heart-shaped box, it's a vibrant shade of red and it even has bejewelled handles. I imagine a lot of men (and women) buy the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar for their partners ahead of the holidays, and this year that token of affection has been taken up a notch.

It's called the Beauty Treasure Chest of Love and in every jewel-handled drawer you'll find a product from the award-winning, globally-loved beauty brand.

This advent has 12 drawers, but let's see if it's actually worth it.

© Charlotte Tilbury Look at this stunning box - red and glitzy and just so FABULOUS

My review of the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar

So first of all I will say that the heart-adorned advent calendar doubles as a jewellery box. This is usually the case with most advents, but I can't imagine many make it past January before getting stuffed into the recycling bin. But this is actually a design that I can see women wanting to repurpose in some shape of form.

Next up, it's all about what's inside the box. Is it worth it? So, there are three full-size products and nine travel-size products inside. I'm impressed by all the products inside - they are all perfect for any skin tone, and a lot of them are bestsellers for the brand so you know you're getting quality products a Charlotte Tilbury fan would likely covet already. .

My favourite product inside would be the full-size Hyaluronic Happikiss in Pillow Talk. This lipstick gloss balm hybrid is such a handbag saviour for me, and it's formulated with hyaluronic acid and c-peptide for super hydrated lips.

From the list of travel size products, my favourite would be the AIRbrush Flawless Setting Spray - this will be fabulous for my next holiday as it's travel friendly and it's my vacation must-have.

Another favourite of mine would be the travel-size Charlotte's Magic Cream (15ml) - this moisturiser retexturises, smooths, firms, plumps and primes the look of skin in one step.

It's not a cheap advent calendar, it's priced at £170 in the uk, and $220 in the US. This is similar to a lot of other price points in the advent calendar category, especially in the luxury division.

Anything bad to say about it?

I would say it's quite Pillow Talk-heavy so if you're not really a fan of the Pillow Talk shade range, I'd perhaps skip this advent calendar.

What's inside the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar 2024?

Full-Size Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm

Full-Size Hyaluronic Happikiss in Pillow Talk

Full-Size Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir

Travel-Size AIRbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Travel-Size Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara in Super Black

Travel-Size Pillow Talk Eyeliner

Travel-Size Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk Original

Travel-Size Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick in Hollywood Vixen

Travel-Size Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Original

Travel-Size Glow Toner

Travel-Size Charlotte's Magic Cream

Travel-Size Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Will the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar sell out?

Yes, definitely. I've never known the Charlotte Tilbury Christmas advent calendar to NOT sell out.