8 makeup setting sprays beauty fans swear by

I bet I know one makeup product your beauty bag is lacking - and it's a product that the best makeup artists, celebrities and TikTok makeup influencers wouldn't live without. Enter the makeup setting spray, one of the most underrated but powerful pieces of makeup you never knew you needed. Designed to keep your makeup in place, whatever the conditions, a makeup setting spray helps your beauty look to stay fresh and flawless, minimising smudging, melting or fading. That means less touch-ups, which we can all get on board with, non?

Why do I need a setting spray?

A setting spray is a liquid or mist designed to lock your makeup in place. It creates a barrier on the skin to stop makeup from sliding or smudging. They’re often packed with skin-enhancing ingredients to not only budge-proof your makeup, but to deliver a hydrating hit, combat oiliness, provide SPF protection or reduce pores.

If, like ,me, you find powders too cakey or primers too much for your skin, a setting spray is the ideal solution to tick off both points without adding yet another heavy layer of makeup onto your skin. Think of a setting spray as an Instagram soft focus filter in real life.

How to use a setting spray

Using a setting spray is oh-so-simple. Simply spritz over your face once you’ve finished your makeup application, or before or carry in your bag and use when your makeup or skin needs refreshment.

You can also give your skin a quick spritz post-skincare and before makeup application to lock in moisture, or use a setting spray to dampen a foundation brush or sponge.

Setting spray vs fixing spray - what's the difference?

Beauty educator Tiffany Lumpkin explains it perfectly in a handy reel. "Setting sprays make your skin look like skin," she explains. Typically, the first ingredient is water and they hydrate the skin. Fixing sprays, she goes on to say, are usually aerosol-based and designed for maximum longwear makeup.

1/ 8 e.l.f Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray Why We Love It Dewy finish

Non-sticky formula

Contains aloe juice, hyaluronic acid, squalane and green tea seed oil A bestseller, this lightweight is infused with hydrating 5% aloe juice, plus hyaluronic acid, squalane & green tea seed oil - shake the water-based and oil-based phases to activate. A great one to keep by your desk, it sets makeup in place too while giving a dewy, radiant finish. HELLO! Tried & Tested "I swear by this setting spray for not only keeping my makeup in place, but for a refreshing spritz when my face is feeling somewhat tight and in need of a boost. It gives a glowing, healthy look to the skin, and enhances my makeup perfectly." Reviewed by Carla Challis, Commerce Partnership Editor

2/ 8 L'Oreal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray £7.99 at Amazon Why We Love It Light finish

Waterproof and sweatproof

Dries in 3 seconds L'Oreal's setting spray sets in just 3 seconds, and is designed to hold your makeup in place - no transferring onto clothes, or fading because of sweat. Said by fans to feel 'light', its a non-sticky formula that works, fast. HELLO! Tried & Tested "This is a quick, does what it says on the tin setting spray and I love it. It keeps makeup in situ, and one I spritz on before I run out the door. I love that it feels lightweight, and doesn't irritate my skin." Reviewed by Kath Robinson, Senior Lifestyle Editor

3/ 8 MAC Fix+ Original Setting Spray Why We Love It Vitamin-infused

Lightweight

Keeps makeup looking fresh for up to 12 hours.

HELLO! Tried & Tested "I'm not exactly loyal to any face setting spray - but I am a longtime fan of MAC Cosmetics Fix+. It works really nicely with powder products and I'd say it's a staple on my dressing table. I start with Fix+ as a base to the powder then finish with Fix+ to make everything melt together. I love that it leaves a natural finish and looks great throughout the day. My skin loves this product, too." Reviewed by Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

4/ 8 Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Why We Love It Temperature control technology

Waterproof and smudge-proof formula

Locks makeup in place for 16 hours Urban Decay’s original setting spray is the UK’s bestselling premium product of its type, and its lauded for its staying power - it keeps makeup in place for 16 hours. Suitable for all skin types, the waterproof setting spray emits a delicate mist, drying down to give a super natural finish. HELLO! Tried & Tested "Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray has been my holy grail for years. From heatwaves to horrible winter weather, my makeup stays put for hours if I've use this before I leave the house. I find it actually makes my makeup look better too, preventing it from settling into any fine lines and giving it a bit of a soft focus blurring effect. I used to be a beauty editor for a big online retailer and this always sold like crazy - for good reason." Reviewed by Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

5/ 8 Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Why We Love It Hydrating

Sets makeup for up to 16 hours

Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients Charlotte Tilbury has applied makeup artistry to this five-star setting spray, praised for locking makeup in place for 16 hours and hydrating skin along the way too. With skin-nourishing ingredients including aloe vera, Japanese green tea and aromatic resin, Charlotte Tilbury’s setting spray helps to smooth and blur the skin, while minimising pores and imperfections. HELLO! Tried & Tested "I absolutely love the Charlotte Tilbury setting spray. I started using it in 2020 to keep my makeup on while wearing a face mask, and it's been my holy grail ever since. It feels super lightweight and gives a slightly dewy finish without leaving the skin looking shiny. I have dry skin so my makeup used to cling to certain areas and smudge off in other spots, but whenever I use this it stays completely put all day." Reviewed by Sophie Bates, Commerce Writer

6/ 8 NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray Dewy finish

Vegan formula

Helps makeup stay put for up to 8 hours This vegan-formula spritz is a favourite for giving a deliciously plump, dewy finish, while locking makeup in place - its said to keep things fresh and flawless for up to eight hours.

7/ 8 The Body Shop Hydrating Setting Spray £16 at The Body Shop Why We Love It Hydrating formula

Protects skin against blue light

Includes moringa oil and buddleja extract The Body Shop's created a setting spray that not only fixes makeup in place, but with moringa oil and buddleja extract, helps to hydrated the skin too. The ingredients have also been chosen to protect the skin against the effects of blue light, with a lightweight and non-sticky finish.