Charlotte Tilbury's new mascara delivers 9 times more volume for your most glamorous lash look yet

Since launching her eponymous brand in 2013, Charlotte Tilbury has continued to bewitch beauty fans with each new product release, from Magic Cream to Hollywood Flawless Filter and the now iconic Pillow Talk collection.

Always one to innovate, the latest launch from the famed celebrity makeup-artist promises some of her most impressive results yet.

10 years in the making and with over 200 combinations tested, Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara (as modelled by Kate Moss) offers 28-hour volume and curl for your biggest, brightest and most exaggerated eye look.

Kate Moss smoulders in the new campaign for Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara

How does Charlotte Tilbury's Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara work?

With its innovative smudge-proof, flake-proof and sweat-proof formula, it creates a double lash line effect for full, fanned-out lashes that look multiplied.

“Darlings, it’s magic confidence in the flutter of a lash!" Charlotte Tilbury MBE

In Charlotte’s ingenious new formula, fibres have been infused with lash-plumping polymers in glossy vinyl black that wrap every lash, while conditioning jojoba waxes care for the eyes to encourage longer, fluffier lashes.

Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara allows the wearer to create a statement lash look with 9 times more volume after one coat, creating supermodel-worthy eyes to mesmerise whether worn alone or with your favourite Luxury Eye Palette or liner.

In pursuit of a complete lash-formation, Charlotte looked at the effects of the best hair styling tools, looking to replicate the immediate hold and instant curvature that a tong offers, as well as a long-lasting curl from root to tip and the professional looking lift of a heat-treatment.

The mascara’s clever curved brush hugs the lashes for a defined, show-stopping look, whether you have short, long, straight or naturally curly eyelashes and without the need for an eyelash curler.

The mascara offers impressive results whatever your lash type

The fine, laser-cut fibre bristles are soft on one side and sharp on the other so you can fan out then define your lashes in two easy swipes, and continue to build up layers without fear of clumping.

In keeping with the brand’s ever-glamorous packaging, the voluptuous, curved design of the bottle has been inspired by the feminine elegance of the Art Deco era.

The chic glass bottle ensures ultimate formula preservation, so you can expect volumised, magnified and amplified eyes in an instant.

94% of testers saw instant volume, 95% agreed eyes looked bigger and brighter, and 94% agreed that the volume stayed all day.*

Here, Magic Beauty Star @andrada_mua showcases her 10 Minute Transformation and expert application tips:

Find out how you can become one of Charlotte's Magic Beauty Stars and gain access to exclusive rewards and free products by visiting the Charlotte Tilbury site.

“My new Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara does it all and it does it fast, it’s the only one for everyone and darlings, you can trust it to last!” Charlotte Tilbury MBE

Charlotte’s guide to magic application:

Step 1. Hold the brush wand horizontally. Press the inner curved side into the root of the lashes and pull upwards

Step 2. Use the outer-curved side and wiggle the bristles from side to side, base to tip, to separate, lift and define

Step 3. Use the tip of the wand to coat the inner and outer corners, and lower lash line for precise application

Charlotte’s guide to magic removal:

Step 1. Shake Charlotte Tilbury's Take It All Off to blend the oil and water layers together. Apply onto cleansing pads

Step 2. Place over closed eyes and hold down for 10 seconds. Swipe outwards to remove the mascara from the lashes

For a total transformation, Charlotte has also unveiled her new Immediate Eye Revival Patches as part of the Hollywood Skin Secrets range.



How do Charlotte Tilbury's Immediate Eye Revival Patches work?

Clinically proven to hydrate the under-eye area, smooth the appearance of fine lines and de-puff eye bags, the patches have a 'cushion, absorb and lock' technology to soothe and cushion the under-eye while a bio-smooth eye contour complex boosts hydration, elasticity and firmness.

With a non-slip and non-drip shape, the cooling hydrogel cushion firmly hugs the curves of your facial contours. The hyaluronic acid mesh matrix forms a second skin film to soothe and treat, offering an instant eye lift effect in just ten minutes.

"My new Immediate Eye Revival Patches smooth and hydrate for a snatched look and perfectly prime skin for makeup!" Charlotte Tilbury MBE

Jourdan Dunn is the face of the new campaign

The stats are impressive, as:



96% agree the eye area feels instantly hydrated**

96% agree puffiness appears reduced***

89% agree dark circles appear reduced***

91% agree eye area appears smoother and firmer***

93% agree fine lines appear reduced***

"From late nights and early flights to event prep and festivals, you’ll never want to leave the house again without my eye saviours! You can use them anywhere!" Charlotte Tilbury MBE

Charlotte's guide to magic application:

Step 1: Apply onto clean, dry skin, under the eye

Step 2: Leave on for 10 minutes

Step 3: Remove and finish with the Tilbury tap!

Wear them your way: apply with the tapered end pointing towards the nose on days you want to target fine lines and firm the look of wrinkles, and switch the direction to target puffiness and dark circles.

Charlotte's expert tips:

“I keep my Immediate Eye Revival Patches in the fridge! Trust me on this one! The cooling hydrogel cushion feels even more satisfying, especially for a refresh on a hot day or on holiday!”

“You’ll often find me wearing mine over makeup! They’re super discreet, so if I’m travelling or don’t get a break between meetings, I’ll put them on over makeup!”

“Be consistent! Yes, darlings! They are clinically proven to work in just 10 minutes but like with all my skincare, the results get even better and brighter over time! Try my challenge – 10 minutes a day for 30 days – and you will be amazed!!”

*Tested on 105 people over 7 days. **Tested on 104 people after one use. ***Tested on 104 people after 30 days.

Shop Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara and Immediate Eye Revival Patches online now and from Charlotte Tilbury stores.