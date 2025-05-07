Sophia Loren, 90, was asked the secret to her youthful appearance — and her answer is everything

Sophia Loren is an iconic actress who has a decade-spanning career in Hollywood. The star celebrated her 90th birthday in September, and has no plans on slowing down either.

She not only has a refreshing attitude to working, but to ageing too. The iconic movie star had the best response when asked about the secret to her youthful looks back in 2019.

She told HELLO!: "There is no secret. This is the face I was born with. I like to keep myself as I was born, no secrets otherwise."

© GC Images Sophia Loren has a refreshing attitude to her appearance

The admission echoed one of her iconic phrases: "Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical."

"Sometimes, when I say I'm 86, I don’t believe it. I feel 20," she further added when talking to AARP the Magazine's December 2020/ January 2021 issue.

© Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Sophia's beauty hacks include water, olive oil and fresh mint

"When I look in the mirror, I cheer for myself. I don’t ask, ‘Are you great?' or 'Are you beautiful?’ No! It's how I feel inside, how secure I am, how happy I am. That's what matters."

Other things Sophia swears by are olive oil - which she not only consumes daily but occasionally applies to her face as a moisturizer - as well as mint leaves to help improve under eye bags and circles, and drinking plenty of water to keep hydrated.

© Getty Sophia with her son Edoardo

Refreshingly still, the 90-year-old is a huge fan of eating pasta, and doesn't deprive herself of treats. Sophia's career has included roles in The Life Ahead, The Millionairess, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Nine, and Marriage Italian Style, as well as It Started in Naples.

In more recent time, she's worked alongside her son, Edoardo. They have worked together on The Life Ahead, as well as Between Strangers and Voce Umana (Human Voice). Sophia's oldest son Carlo Jr. has also followed a creative path, and is one of the most prominent conductors in the United States.

© Getty The star with her two sons Edoardo and Carlo

When previously asked by HELLO! about her career highlight, she said: "When I received prizes for what I have done in films it is nice. And when people congratulate me on my family, as they say I have beautiful children. And like all mum's I'm very proud."

Still, her attitude towards work is impressive. "I don't want to think about legacy. I want to think about my next movie. I'll think of legacy once I retire, and I hope never to retire," she told Deadline in 2024.

© Getty Sophia is part of the Golden Age of Hollywood

She went on to tell the publication that the key to her success was to not have a second plan in place. "So that when you are faced with an obstacle you find insurmountable, you don’t end up taking the easy way out," she said.

"You take a deep breath, push on and find the right solution to your problem as you have no choice but to move forward. No plan Bs, only a plan A."