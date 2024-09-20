Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Sophia Loren's family as she turns 90 — including NCIS actress daughter-in-law
Sophia Loren attends Damiani Centenary gala dinner at Teatro Alcione on March 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy© Daniele Venturelli

Oscar winner Sophia is mom to two sons and has four grandchildren

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
28 minutes ago
Acclaimed European actress Sophia Loren turns 90 on September 20, and the Oscar-winning superstar has lived a life worthy of Hollywood.

Sophia Loren is seen on May 29, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© MEGA

Born in Italy, the 90-year-old began performing in pageants as a teen and by the age of 16 in 1950 she had kicked off her film career. It was that same year that she is believed to have met Carlo Ponti, who was 22 years older than her at 37. 

He had long been separated from his wife but was not legally divorced  because it was illegal in Italy, and the pair struck up a romance.

Sophia Loren sits with Carlo Ponti in 1957© Getty

During those first few years Sophia also had a tumultuous affair with co-star Cary Grant but in 1957 at the age of 23 she and Carlo wed by proxy – because he was still not divorced – with two male attorneys taking their place in Mexico.

They lived in Hollywood for three years under the threat of being charged with bigamy if they returned to Italy. However, despite the threats, they moved back to Italy to produce and star in Two Women, which would go on to see her win an Academy Award.

Italian actor Sophia Loren reacts after winning her Best Actress Oscar for the film, 'Two Women'© Hulton Archive

In 1962 the pair chose to annul their marriage, and moved to France, along with Carlo's estranged wife Giuliana Fiastri, with whom he had two children, so that Carlo and Giuliana could legally divorce.

In 1966 Sophia and Carlo then married and in 1968 welcomed their first son Carlo Ponti Jr and five years later a second son Edoardo Ponti.

Carlo Ponti Jr

Conductor Carlo Ponti, honoree Sophia Loren and director Edoardo Ponti attend the special tribute to Sophia Loren during the AFI FEST 2014© Michael Kovac

Carlo (pictured left above) was born in Geneva, Switzerland, where Sophia and Carlo put down roots after their wedding.

Now 55, he is an acclaimed conductor, having worked at the Conductor's Institute in Connecticut, under the direction of Harold Farberman from 1994–96, in Los Angeles from 1997-99, before returning to Europe to work for the Russian National Orchestra from 2000 to 2018.

Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti appear in public with their baby Carlo Ponti Jr © Bettmann

He has also served as music director and principal conductor of the San Bernardino Symphony from 2001 to 2013, and in 2013 founded the Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra which is currently performing its ninth season.

Carlo Ponti Jr leaves St. Stephen's Basilica with his wife Andrea Meszaros September 18, 2004 © Michel Dufour

He wed Andrea Meszaros, a Hungarian violinist, in 2004. 

They married at the Basilica in Budapest, with Andrea wearing a gorgeous silk strapless gown with lace overlay with a long veil. 

Guests included designer Giorgio Armani who designed the dress.

Italian entrepreneur Luciano Cimmino, Italian actress Sophia Loren with her son Carlo Ponti jr and her grandchildren Beatrice and Vittorio, during the inauguration of the Sophia Loren Restaurant in 2022© Mondadori Portfolio

They welcomed their son, Sophia's first grandson, Vittorio in 2007, and in 2012 welcomed a daughter, Beatrice; pictured above with Sophia in 2022.

Edoardo Ponti

Sasha Alexander, Edoardo Ponti, actress Sophia Loren, Carlo Ponti, Jr. and Andrea Meszaros Ponti arrive at the AFI FEST 2014 © Gregg DeGuire

Edoardo was also born in Geneva and moved to Los Angeles in 1990 to study at the University of Southern California before going to study for a Master of Fine Arts degree in Film Directing & Production from the University of Southern California School of Cinema and Television.

Actress Sasha Alexander, daughter Lucia Sofia Ponti, actress Sophia Loren and director Edoardo Ponti attend the Shorts Program: Soul Survivors during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival© Slaven Vlasic

He is now a producer and director; his first film, Between Strangers, also starred his mother Sophia Loren as well as Mira Sorvino, Gérard Depardieu, Pete Postlethwaite, and Malcolm McDowell, and premiered at Venice Film Festival.

On 12 August 2007, Ponti married actress Sasha Alexander, in Geneva. They had first crossed paths at USC but years later, when Sasha was working in TV they reunited.

"I'd worked an all-nighter on NCIS and I was sitting in a restaurant eating breakfast with a hat on. And he walked up to my table and said, 'Sasha, do you remember me?'" she once said.

Sasha Alexander

Sasha Alexander and Sophia Loren arrive to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 © Michael Tran

Sasha is most well known to audiences for her work as Caitlin Todd for the first two seasons of NCIS (2003–2005) and later as Maura Isles in the TNT series Rizzoli & Isles.

Sasha was part of the NCIS cast from the pilot episode, but was killed off at the end of season two when a terrorist shoots her in the head.

Sophia Loren with son Edoardo and daughter-in-law Sasha Alexander, and grandchildren Leonardo and Lucia© Sasha Alexander

An official statement said that Sasha "asked to be let out of her contract to pursue other opportunities," but she later shared that she felt the workload was too physically demanding for her.

She has also appeared in Shameless.

Sasha Alexander, Edoardo Ponti, Lucia Sofia Ponti, and Leonardo Fortunato Ponti virtually attend the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards © NBC

Sasha and Edoardo have two children, a daughter Lucia, born in 2006, and a son Leonardo, born in 2010; Grey's Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw is godmother to Lucia.

Lucia recently began her freshman year at Brown University, with Sasha sharing a beautiful reel of her memories with Lucia and the new dorm room.

"Well this happened. As a parent you are never ready for this moment. It was emotional and beautiful and tough. May this new journey be filled with light, learning and memories. We are so proud of you L," she wrote, adding: "Ps- we can also discuss the fun we had planning her cozy dorm room. "

