Paris Jackson covers up her nearly 100 tattoos in head-turning Grammys look – see how

Paris Jackson just put her make-up artist to the ultimate test, covering all of her nearly 100 tattoos, and she succeeded!

The singer expertly challenged the notion that you can never get rid of your ink, as she stepped out on the Grammys red carpet in a revealing black dress, without a single one of her tattoos in sight.

The Grammys red carpet – which so far has been graced by the likes of Gracie Abrams, Kelly Osbourne, Mark Ronson, and more – is already proving to be full of beauty inspo, and you can check out our round-up of the best glam here.

WATCH: Paris Jackson shows off her outfit and her many tattoos

For music's biggest night, Paris opted for a chic, figure-hugging Celine black gown, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, a midriff cut-out, and high thigh slit.

Most impressive of all however was of course how she seamlessly covered up all of her tattoos, which she has Cover FX to thank for.

Ahead of the big night, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her look, and the process of covering up all her ink, with a timelapse video of her time on the make-up chair.

"#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered," she wrote in her caption.

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with compliments over the impressive feat, with one writing: "That's so awesome! Paris one day you'll be having plenty of Grammy awards of your own. Good vibes to you," as others followed suit with: "With or without tattoos you remain incredible and the same beautiful soul inside!" and: "Very cool!" as well as: "Oh wow, gorgeous as usual," plus another added: "Stunning both ways."

© Getty Paris stunned in Celine

The 66th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, and some of music's biggest stars are in attendance as both nominees and performers. Among the most nominated artists are SZA, with nine nominations, followed by the likes of Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Lana del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo, among others.

The Grammys are famously among the awards ceremonies to have the most categories. This year, a whopping 94 awards are being handed out – for music releases from October 2022 to September 2023 – though not all are televised or announced during the ceremony. They are split into 11 different fields, which include the general field with the Big Six awards (previously the Big Four): Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).

© Getty The singer's tattoos were expertly hidden

There is also a long list of performers: Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, and U2 are just some of the stars hitting the stage.

