This is the product Lisa Snowdon, 53, relies on to look rested - even if she's not

Ever since I tried the same neck serum as Lisa Snowdon - and was impressed with its results - the TV presenter has low-key become my wellness and beauty guru. I love following Lisa's beauty recommendations, as they actually seem to work plus she's not afraid to put herself sans makeup on camera to prove their worth.

And scrolling through Lisa's Instagram last night, I stumbled upon a post she'd shared a few months ago on the under eye concealer she swears by for brightening the eye area and covering dark circles. Clearly something I need, as I'm scrolling Instagram late at night...

© Instagram Lisa shows her fans how to apply her fave under eye concealer

As part of an ad with beauty brand Rodial, Lisa revealed to her 485k followers that she loves to use Rodial's Banana Highlighter when "I’m looking and feeling a little low in energy."

"It truly helps to give me that ‘I’ve had 8 hours sleep’ look when perhaps I haven’t!," she wrote in her post. "You can use it as your last step in your make up routine, to help brighten and lift under eyes and anywhere else on your face you might need it.

"It’s a gorgeous creamy concealer and colour corrector that gives me that ‘lit from within’ look. It also contains Caffeine which helps reduce any puffiness, Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and plump, and Vitamin E to deliver even more moisture."

In a video, Lisa shows herself before and after using the product (she looks gorgeous either way) and demonstrates how she applies the product under her eyes but also under her brow bone, to help her eyebrows pop.

"See you later dark circles," she laughs. "Love it!"

© Instagram Lisa Snowdon wearing Rodial Banana Highlighter

Reading the comments on her post, the product has quite the cult following with Lisa's followers agreeing that it's a brilliant product. "Really makes a difference," one writes with another calling it "magic".

Lisa's under eye concealer - what you need to know

Looking at the product's ingredients, it's one of those skincare-makeup hybrids that treats the skin as well as covering. Caffeine, Hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E are included, known for reducing puffiness, plumping and soothing the under eye area.

Despite Lisa's recommendation being part of an ad with the brand, I've read the reviews and it seems Lisa's onto something with this.

"Love the brightening and the coverage of dark spots and circles!" one reviewer said. "Probably wouldn't bother trying anything else now, as this is great, covers under eye dark circles perfectly." "The times when I’ve used this product I’ve received nothing but favourable compliments," reads another.

A few commented on its blendability, and found that it settled into fine lines and creased after a few hours; however, other shoppers caveated that by saying they blended it in more than other products. As you can see from Lisa's video, a good blend is the key to make it work - practice makes perfect, as she demonstrates in the vid below.