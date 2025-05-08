I've tried everything for hormonal acne - could this 3-step skincare routine be the game changer?

Whether it's changes in diet, stress, perimenopause, or the full swing of menopause, hormonal changes can send skin into a spiral - think sudden breakouts, unexpected dryness, and a dull, uneven tone. But while harsh actives and trend-heavy skincare formulas often overpromise and underdeliver, a more balanced, body-harmonious solution might be what your skin’s actually craving.

Enter The Spa Dr. 3-Step Age-Defying Clean Skincare System, created by naturopathic doctor and hormone expert Dr. Trevor Cates. Rooted in clean science and designed specifically with hormonal fluctuations in mind, this trio of products is gaining cult status - and not without reason.

Why hormone-safe skincare matters more than you think

Most conventional anti-aging products contain ingredients that can disrupt your endocrine system - something that women navigating hormonal transitions should absolutely avoid. Dr. Cates' philosophy leans into supporting the skin’s natural function with pH-balanced, plant-powered, and clinically-tested formulas.

Key benefits of the system’s hero ingredients include:

Bakuchiol (Bio-Retinol) – A gentle retinol alternative that visibly reduces fine lines without irritation

– A gentle retinol alternative that visibly reduces fine lines without irritation Kakadu Plum (Vitamin C) – Rich in antioxidants, helps brighten and even skin tone

– Rich in antioxidants, helps brighten and even skin tone Cranberry Peptides – A natural brightener that supports collagen and radiance

– A natural brightener that supports collagen and radiance Kangaroo Paw Flower Extract – Known to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin

– Known to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin Arnica Flower Extract – Calms inflammation and reduces dark circles

– Calms inflammation and reduces dark circles Honey Locust Seed & Pullulan – Instantly firms and smooths the skin surface

Designed to cleanse, treat, and hydrate in under five minutes, the 3-step system fits effortlessly into your routine. It respects the skin barrier, balances pH, and has been clinically shown to improve elasticity, firmness, and reduce the appearance of fine lines in just 28 to 56 days.

Those already using the products are impressed. One reviewer on TheSpaDr.com shares: "I've spent thousands on skincare and nothing compares. My skin is glowing, hydrated, and the texture has totally changed."

"I’m 51 and my hormonal skin was dull and unpredictable - this system brought it back to life. No irritation, just healthy, dewy skin."

My experience of hormonal acne

My acne breakouts were at their worst during the summer of 2021, in the peak of the pandemic when stress levels were high

As someone who has suffered with hormonal acne since entering my twenties, one thing I’ve learned is that no skincare product - no matter how advanced or expensive - can fix what’s going on inside. The real antidote is patience.

Hormonal shifts take time to rebalance, and trying to 'treat' them topically can sometimes make things worse. That said, what the right skincare can do is support your skin through the process: calm inflammation, strengthen the barrier, and restore a sense of control. For me, that’s what makes a system like The Spa Dr.'s so compelling - it doesn’t promise perfection overnight, but it offers balance, simplicity, and a little bit of peace in the middle of the hormonal storm.

As a hormone expert, Dr. Trevor Cates understands what truly supports skin through change. As she puts it: "The secret to youthful-looking skin lies in maintaining a healthy pH balance and supporting the natural production of vital proteins like collagen and elastin."

She adds: "Months of meticulous research have led us to discover the power of skinceuticals natural ingredients, rich in antioxidants, that maintain healthy-looking skin."

With clean credentials, doctor-led formulation, and proven results, The Spa Dr. 3-Step System is more than just another anti-aging routine - it’s a reset for hormonally chaotic skin. For anyone seeking radiant skin through life’s hormonal curveballs, this might just be the simplest, smartest solution on the shelf.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.