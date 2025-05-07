Shakira's age-defying skincare routine includes this one surprising product

It's hard to believe Shakira turned 48 earlier this year - there's no denying she looks incredible at almost half a century. The singer has the most flawless, glowing skin, so I made it my mission to find out exactly which beauty products she uses on the regular.

From Red Light Therapy to Lymphatic Drainage, it's no surprise she makes use of all of the luxurious treatments at her disposal. She is one of the world's biggest stars, after all. But some of her go-to skincare products were unexpected.

Speaking to Allure, Shakira once revealed she swears by a popular drugstore SPF that's so affordable. "Sunblock. Sunblock. Sunblock," she said when asked about her skincare routine, before adding that her go-to is La Roche Posay's Anthelios 50 "because it's paraben-free".

Even better? It's just $24.99, or £16 if you're shopping in the UK.

The lotion that's available in the US can be used on your face and body, and it's both soothing and super lightweight. As Shakira says, it doesn't include parabens, which is ideal if you have sensitive skin.

Amazon customers have also been singing its praises forever, awarding the sunblock an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

"After spending a few summers in an incredibly humid place, I realized I was constantly feeling like I was sweating out chemicals from my sunscreen," wrote one. "This past summer, I decided to switch to a mineral sunscreen, and my research led me to the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Sunscreen SPF 50 Gentle Lotion. I’m so glad I did!

"This sunscreen has become my everyday go-to for both face and body. I love how it feels on my skin. It’s lightweight and soothing, without leaving that heavy, greasy residue."

Another verified customer said it's her "favorite sunscreen of all time" and the biggest positive is "it doesn't irritate my eyes AT ALL". However, they admitted it does initially leave a bit of a white cast, so it might be less suitable for darker skin tones.

Shakira looks amazing at 48

In the UK, La Roche's most popular face SPF is chemical, but still suitable for sensitive skin thanks to its fragrance and alcohol-free formula. It leaves zero white cast and reviews say it's a perfect base for makeup. Rated 4.4/5 stars on Amazon, it's loved by the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker.

Shakira also told Allure she uses a $16 Babyganics SPF 50 Mineral Baby Sunscreen Spray, but it's worth noting the delivery wait time is currently up to four weeks.