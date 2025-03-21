The £39.99 'Miracle Skin' treatment shoppers describe as 'unreal' and 'unbelievable' 

I don't know about your social media algorithm but mine is packed with skincare products - specifically the products that are described as "game changers" with dramatic photo transformations.

Last week it was all about the glycolic treatment that transformed one influencer's hands and the Ceramide Oil that improves the skin barrier in 28 days, and this week it's the Cosmetic Consult Miracle Skin Transformation treatment that has seriously floored me with the reviews - so much so that I had to try. But before I share my thoughts, let me tell you some of the insane reviews that stopped me in my scroll.

"I am in LOVE with this product," said one happy shopper. Another wrote: "This product is unlike anything on the market and has transformed my skin." A third wrote: "Repeat purchaser forever."

There are literally pages and pages of incredible reviews, a lot of them including photographs where the difference is clear to see.

© Instagram The reviews have so many before and after photos

High praise, but what is this mystery product I'd literally never heard of before?

The Cosmetic Consult Miracle Skin Transformation, £39.99 / $53 was created by Ashley Stobart, the host of Nip Tuck Pod and she's also pals with Olivia Atwood. It took three years to create this product, and it certainly seemed worth the wait.

The treatment comes in the form of a small wipe that you sweep over your face and neck (you can use it on the back of your hands, too!). It's an advanced skin renewal treatment that rejuvenates and refreshes skin overnight. It includes vigna acontifolia, retinyl palmitate, salicylic acid, and salix alba.

In other words, say hello to reduced pores, less inflammation, fine lines and wrinkles and say hello to younger, healthier-looking skin after just one application.

© Instagram "I am in LOVE with this product"

Why did Ashley kick start her beauty empire with this? "Treatments at the clinic can be costly and time consuming," she said. "When it comes to peels, consistency is crucial, so this concept made perfect sense. Consistent use, tailored to your schedule, will lead to even better results."

She continued: "I want everyone to feel amazing and achieve a glass-skin glow that allows you to confidently go makeup-free."

People with acne have shared their love of the treatment that contains bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol that alleviates acne, and evens skin tone for a smoother, healthier complexion.

One reviewer wrote: "I have suffered with severe acne for years and this product is the only thing I can confidently say has helped!"

The only negative reviews I could see were around the box being a bit big and some saying they didn't see enough of a transformation.

© Leanne Bayley Each box contains four sachets

Does Miracle Skin Transformation work? My review

I've just started using the treatment but I'm super impressed so far. My pores are usually quite big, but they've definitely minimised since using this product. My skin purged a little bit (sometimes that can be expected) so you might not want to use this right before an event. It's important to use SPF afterwards (no surprise there) and I just can't wait to see how my skin will improve with more consistent use.

I think the price point is a huge bonus. There are some pretty pricey products that are similar, for example the Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Pads, £73.95 / $92, which are popular with beauty fans.

I just enjoyed how easy they were to use. I can be quite lazy with these things, and if they're good enough for Olivia Atwood, they're good enough for me.