This Jessica Alba-approved beauty brand’s pimple patches ‘work like magic’ & shoppers can’t get enough

You may have heard of grace & stella, whose gold eye patches found a fan in none other than a whole host of beauty influencers and stars like Jessica Alba.

Both Jessica and I are fans of the self-care beauty brand's viral eye patches, and now you can use grace & stella's joy-sparking skincare to fight acne, too. Not only are the grace & stella Spot On zit-zapping patches (which you can shop on Amazon for $9.99 / £9.95) vegan, cruelty free and safe for all skin types, they’re also so affordable - and fun!



I’ve gone through my own acne problems as has my teen son - and blemish patches have been a real saviour. The grace & stella spot covers are a step ahead - the non-drying patches are infused with blemish-reducing ingredients like salicylic acid and tea tree oil and work to shrink the appearance of pimples in as little as four hours.

The likes of Harry Styles and Kylie Jenner are also fans of grace & stella products, as are thousands of verified Amazon shoppers.

In fact, the dermatologist-tested Spot On covers have earned rave reviews, with more than 4,000 boxes - you can get them in sets of 36 or 72 - bought in the past month alone.

But what are verified shoppers saying? Well, one skeptic who though the stickers were 'stupid' changed their mind after putting the spot covers to the test. “These little things are magic. I thought these stickers were stupid at first but I decided to try them just to see if they worked. I put one on at night and when I woke up my blemish was basically non existent except for some very mild redness left from the pimple that cleared up by the next day. I'm both impressed and happy.”

grace & stella's Spot On spot covers: before and after

“Work like Magic!” said another convinced verified shopper. “These are miracle working little stickers! You just stick one on your blemish and within hours it disappears! I could not believe how fast they work.”

Another fan said the grace & stella Spot On spot covers are a “great value”, adding: “These actually work and they are cute at the same time. My teen loves them but I use them too!”

There’s even a “30-Day Feel-Good Policy” so if you aren’t happy with the results the company will make it right.

© grace & stella Choose from multi-shaped patches with hearts, clovers and clouds, heart-shaped ‘Self Love’ patches, or transparent Clear Confidence patches

Grace & stella’s spot covers are a fun way to tackle a skin problem that can cause so much stress and insecurity, whether you have a surprise pimple before a special occasion or you’re struggling with regular breakouts. You can choose from the adorable multi-shaped patches with hearts, clovers and clouds, or opt for heart-shaped ‘Self Love’ patches.

But of course if you just want to stick to the basics, you’ll love the transparent Clear Confidence patches.

How do they work? Well, when you apply a patch to a white head or blemish, the patch basically flattens the spot by absorbing all the icky fluid and impurities inside. Not only does it work so fast, but this gentle way of treating the pimples means there’s less chance of scarring. Plus the patches help fight off new acne and speed up healing for a much more calm and glowing complexion.

Plus, as the joyous looking patches treat your skin, they’re so much cuter than a blemish!

