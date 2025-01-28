I'm a beauty expert: could this new AI-powered platform select the perfect skincare products for me?

With thousands of products on the market and conflicting advice flooding social media, it can be challenging to decode the world of skincare.

But a clever new science-backed beauty service could spell the solution. Backed by L'Oréal Group, Noli is a London-based startup that marries beauty and tech to simplify the worlds of skincare and haircare.

Noli uses AI to formulate your ideal skincare regime

Having honed its technology on a community of over 100 beauty enthusiasts, it harnesses the power of AI and an algorithm with 84 different criteria to classify products, assessing their efficacy to match every user's unique Beauty DNA.

Launched last year, Noli stands for No One Like I and uses an easy Q&A exercise and AI photo tool to build your profile out of 100 million possible combinations.

The quiz takes less than five minutes and you can complete an optional face scan using your phone or computer's camera for the service to visually assess your complexion.

The results determine your unique product compatibility pattern, identifying your needs and skin type and recommending the ideal routine for you.

What's more, you can access discounts of up to 30% on recommended routines, with products from cult brands within the L'Oréal umbrella including SkinCeuticals, CeraVe, La Roche-Posay and Vichy.

Keen to see if the service could generate my ideal skincare prescription, I tested it. Here is my honest review, plus details of how to receive a discount on your first order so you can sample the service yourself...

My review of Noli

How does Noli work?

Clicking onto the Noli homepage, I began the Free Skin Analysis. The quiz began with questions such as 'How does your skin feel when you wake up?' and asks for your age and if you've experienced product sensitivity in the past.

You then progress to the AI-powered face scan, which identifies any dark circles, redness, oiliness or other conditions you may wish to target. This was easy to do using my laptop camera, standing under a light, with the technology quickly demonstrating the perfect angle to capture my face and take an image.

Noli's AI tool scans an image of your face to identify your concerns

You then select your top skin concerns, ranging from blemishes to wrinkles, dryness and dullness, and describe the condition of your skin. Other questions include whether you prefer fragrance in a product, your favourite texture in a moisturiser and outlining your current routine, as well as pricing preferences.

Which products did Noli recommend me?

Noli recommended me a four-step routine of:

Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleanser to use daily

Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Daily Cleanser to exfoliate

SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense serum

Aesop In Two Minds Facial Hydrator to moisturise

Noli formulated my essential routine

Having specified the prices I like to pay, I was impressed with the recommendations, and also how you can enlarge each product to discover how it meets your criteria.

The technology assembled an easy four-step routine

I was also recommended a Chamomile Concentrate Anti-Blemish Masque by Aesop to address the visible pores and occasional blemishes I'd listed as a concern.

Each recommended product highlights how it will address your skin concerns

You are shown the total RRP and offered a 30% discount when purchasing your recommended bundle, with the option to remove products, so you can tailor your order and spend to your preference.

Noli also scores each product from every brand, allowing you to shop the full portfolio according to its recommendations

You can also explore more recommendations for every category in every brand offered by Noli, including L'Oréal Paris, Garnier and Lancôme, with each product given a score out of 10 to show how well they match your Beauty DNA profile.

The site shows your 'Super Matches' with a score of 10

How are the products sent?

Your personalised routine comes packaged in smart, recyclable cardboard packaging, with free postage for UK orders over £20.

Your Noli products arrive in sleek cardboard packaging

How much does Noli cost and are there any discounts?

The service is free to use. There is no minimum order required to receive products from Noli, and customers can save 30% off personalised routines when purchasing two or more products. You can also access additional discounts on individual products.

HELLO! readers can receive £20 off their order on a minimum spend of £60 using code NOLIMATCH20 at checkout. No minimum number of products purchased is required, and the code is valid whether you're buying a full routine or wish to try that investment item.

Would I recommend Noli?

I would definitely recommend Noli to my friends, whether they are seasoned skincare pros or wishing to start a skincare routine and unsure of where to start. The speed and efficiency of the quiz plus the novel and clever AI photo scan feature make the process very seamless, and I like that there is no obligation to buy any product, or make a minimum order.

The brands offered include trusted favourites such as CeraVe and SkinCeuticals, and the technology introduced me to products I hadn't considered before, despite working in the beauty space.

I will refer back to my Beauty DNA profile, and have already tested the hair section to find a new shampoo, with recommendations from Kérastase and Redken. I imagine the service will only become more popular as more products and brands are added.

