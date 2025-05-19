Zara Tindall tries to hide breach in grandmother Queen Elizabeth's royal protocol

Another day, another fashion rebellion for Zara Tindall. Princess Anne's daughter has never been a stickler for the rules, even more so when she's embracing her equestrian passions away from royal duties.

The Olympian, who married rugby star Mike Tindall in 2011, often takes part in horse-riding events, looking pristine in her white jodhpurs and knee-high boots. However, she proved her relatable side as she attended the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

While the world focused on her sports skills, we spotted her rebellious beauty look, initially hiding beneath her gloves.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall sported chipped blue nail polish at the 2023 Festival of British Eventing

Once Zara removed her gloves, she revealed a pastel blue manicure – a departure from the sheer, neutral shades that Queen Elizabeth II reportedly liked all royal ladies to adhere to.

© Getty Images The royal hid her nails under gloves before removing the polish the next day

We rarely see royals placing a foot out of line, but Zara appeared to make a fashion faux pas, as her nails were also chipped, with her thumb and forefinger missing the blue colour entirely.

Nail polish rules

© UK Press via Getty Images Zara was spotted with a blue pedicure ahead of her wedding

While it's thought that Her Late Majesty preferred unnoticable shades such as Essie's popular 'Ballet Slippers', which she was loyal to since 1989, modern royal women occasionally like to try something different.

Zara proved her penchant for brighter colours ahead of her wedding day. She was spotted arriving for her rehearsal in Scotland in a striped jumper, jeans and flip flops, with her footwear revealing her pedicure acted as her 'something blue.'

© Getty Images Eugenie famously painted her nails with the Union Jack

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been known to choose attention-grabbing nail polish on occasion, donning candy pink at the LEAF Open Farm Sun­day in 2023 and vampy dark berry tones to New York City in 2022.

© Getty Sophie has gone bold with her manicure in the past

Princess Eugenie has also experimented with her beauty look, iconically painting her nails in Union Jacks for the Investec Derby Festival back in 2015, and sporting red French Tips for the late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Zara's fashion

Zara previously admitted she "finally" has a walk-in wardrobe at her Aston Farm home with Mike. In an interview with The Telegraph, she discussed some of her prized possessions inside her closet. Despite having access to beautiful designer clothes, the mother-of-three said she places a higher value on sentimental items.

"I've kept my riding boots from my World Championship win. Presents always become sentimental from family, too," she said.

“And then you have pieces that you go back to that you rely on in different moods, or that make you feel good about yourself on different occasions."