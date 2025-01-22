Cat Deeley’s glowy beauty faves on This Morning - I needed answers so I asked her makeup artist

Ever since Cat Deeley graced our screens in the 90s, I've been slightly obsessed with her beauty look. From the stripy blonde highlighted hair back then (sorry, but it was a trend) to her grown-up glam today, she never fails to amaze me and she rarely gets it wrong. She says she's "comfortable in her own skin" these days and it really shows.

The 48-year-old TV star always looks stunning, whether she's got a golden tan or a bright red lip, and so I reached out to her regular This Morning makeup artist Lindsay Brown to find out exactly which products she uses on her famous client for her role on the much-loved ITV show. After working together for much of Cat's TV career, no one knows Cat's face quite like Lindsay so she's the perfect person to ask.

Read our interview together below. I'll be sure to link all the products she mentions, because if you're anything like me, you'll be wanting to shop Cat's beauty must-have products.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley serving up the glamour on This Morning

Hi Lindsay, you've worked with Cat for a long time! How did you meet and how long have you worked together for?

Cat and I first met at MTV when she started her presenting career so we’ve known each other around 25 years. I’ve worked with her on and off since then

© Shutterstock A baby-faced Cat Deeley in 1998 during the filming of CD:UK

What's the best thing about working with Cat?

Cat is such a lovely, funny, generous woman with such a sunny disposition. She’s simply a joy to work with

Cat likes a natural look for the show and I just wanted to enhance her natural beauty, keeping her make up fresh and glowing.

© Instagram Cat Deeley prefers the natural look for her glam on This Morning

Ok, let's talk about products and how we can get the Cat look!

Cat has such great skin that I only need to enhance that. She doesn’t like too much make up so I like to keep her skin glowy and natural. I mostly use cream and liquid formulas on the eyes and for bronzer and blusher as I love the way they melt into the skin.

Some easy-to-blend favourites are:

© Instagram Lindsay said of the Lisa Eldridge Liquid Silk Eyeshadows: "Love love love these! I’ve been using them all week on This Morning. They’re just beautiful and go on like a dream"

We can't talk about Cat without discussing her amazing skin - what's the secret?

Cat looks after her skin and believes in a consistent routine. She’s a great fan of Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair and Jurlique facial oils.

What skincare do you love to use on Cat? Is there a product you swear by?-

I love the Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser and also Ilia The Face Base for a lighter moisturiser. Both work really well as a base for make up.

Cat puts the Charlotte Tilbury Immediate Eye Revival Patches on in the car to the studio to refresh and de-puff tired morning eyes and we start the day with some e11even Fragrance Oil warmed between the hands and lightly pressed on the neck and pulse points which is both uplifting and calming.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's glossy makeup look on This Morning always looks picture perfect

How about foundation? What kind of base do you like using on Cat and how do you like to apply?

I don’t want to cover Cats lovely skin, so base is kept minimal with tinted moisturisers - current favourites are Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint, Delilah Wake Up Radiant Skin Tint, Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, and Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint.

I’ll apply and buff these in with EDY London 07 buffing brush or My KitCo 0.18 Stippling Foundation Brush.

Cat always has a great glow, what glow giving products do you love to use?

I like a very light layer of Hourglass No28 Priming Serum and current favourite highlighter is Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick in Nectar which gives a gorgeous gleam with no glitter like some highlighters.

Top tips for a mua finish when it comes to base? Do you like setting powders or sprays?

I don’t use much powder, just a light sweep on the T Zone. Delilah Pure Touch Micro Fine Loose Translucent Powder and By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder are both super fine and light. For touch ups on set I love Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Pressed Powder.

OK, the biggie! Mascara! What mascara do you use on Cat?

I like to try different mascaras. Current favourites are Victoria Beckham Vast Lash, Beauty Pie Wrap Star, Lisa Eldridge Kitten Lash and Estée Lauder Turbo Lash.

She is blessed with great lashes which we enhance with mascara and some natural lashes like Eylure Wispy Clusters.

© Instagram Look at those lashes - Cat Deeley's fluttery lashes make viewers green with envy

Is there a secret weapon you have in your kit at all times?

I always have my Kevyn Aucoin Eyelash Curler to hand. They’re perfect for really opening up the eyes.

© Instagram The secret weapon - those eyelash curlers - can easily be spotted in Lindsay's photo of her makeup essentials

Can Cat pull off any shade of lipstick? What are your go-tos?

Cat suits any shade of lip colour but usually prefers lip oils, glosses and tinted balms for This Morning.

Our go-tos include Delilah Lip Saviour Colour Enhancing Lip Oil, Estée Lauder Explicit Slick Shine in Out of Time and Ilia Balmy Tint in Hold Me.

What's the most affordable makeup or skincare product you like to use on Cat, and why?

I love Super Healthy Skin moisturiser by Beauty Pie because it’s just a really good super hydrating moisturiser and works really well under make up.

I also like Nyx Control Freak Eyebrow Gel because it does what it says!

If Cat were doing date night beauty herself, what tips would she have got from you?

She doesn’t like to wear much make up when she’s not working so she would probably concentrate on glowing skin. She might prep first with Self Glow by James Read Sun Bright tan drops for an extra healthy glow.