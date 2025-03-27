How to get last-minute hair and beauty appointments with this secret app

Spring has officially sprung and one of the best things about the changing of the season is the opportunity for a beauty and haircare refresh.

Whether you’re on the quest for a glowing complexion, fresh mani or new hairstyle, booking a beauty treatment is the ultimate excuse for a bit of me-time.

However, sometimes trying to fit these around a busy schedule can be a task in itself – leaving many of us scrambling for a last-minute appointment when a slot in our diary magically opens up. By then, of course, there's normally hardly any availability left with salons.

But that's where the Treatwell app comes in: forget having to book months in advance or calling around multiple places for availability – when using this beauty app, you can instantly search for a whole range of beauty treatments right at your fingertips.

Working with over 75,000 salons across 15 countries, Treatwell host a huge range of top-rated salons and beauty businesses on their app, making bookings and rescheduling simple and easy.

New users to the app can also get 10% off their first booking – just use the code LMNEWBIE10 at checkout*.

What treatments can I book on the Treatwell app?

The Treatwell app offers an extensive range of treatments, across many beauty and hair businesses.

Some of the treatments available include:

How do I make an appointment on the Treatwell app?

Once you have downloaded the Treatwell app, use the search tool either for a particular treatment or salon.

Book beauty appointments easily via the Treatwell app

You can search for a salon by name if you have a preference in mind - or alternatively select the treatment you would like, the area you are in and the date you would like the appointment.

Your available options will then be displayed, leaving you to select your choice, read reviews if you wish and complete your booking all via the app’s appointment system. Super simple, right?

How do I manage my booking?

All of your bookings can be managed via the app - so there's no need to call or message the salons directly.

If you need to cancel or reschedule your booking, this can be done under the 'Bookings' section of the app.

Where is the Treatwell app available?

The Treatwell app in available on the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android mobile phone users.

*Minimum spend £25, code expires on 31 March

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.