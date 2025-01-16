Duchess Sophie regularly breaks royal rule – and flies under the radar

Royal protocol reportedly dictates that beauty looks are kept natural and understated, and that includes manicures.
While the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla regularly abide by this rule, opting for nude or soft pastel pink nails that don't draw attention, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been known to show off her rebellious side.
This was evident on 15 January when Sophie visited the Community Shop Lambeth and L'Arche London with an eye-catching manicure. She sported a deep burgundy shade – the colour of the season – on her nails which perfectly coordinated with her berry jumper and deep, cranberry-coloured lipstick. Giving us a lesson in colour-blocking, she added a green maxi skirt and a timeless white coat.
If you want to replicate Sophie's latest look, I love the 'Sole Mate' high-shine, chip-resistant polish from royally-loved brand Essie, which costs just £8.99 / $14.95 if you're in the states.
The late Queen Elizabeth reportedly remained a loyal Essie customer from 1989 onwards, favouring a neutral shade that Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have also worn. The brand stated on its website: "The Queen of England’s hairdresser sends Essie a letter requesting 'Ballet Slippers' - the only color Her Majesty would wear."
Wednesday was not the first time that Sophie threw out the royal rulebook with her beauty choices. See her other daring royal manicures…
DISCOVER: Queen Rania of Jordan's royal blowdry is the best in the business