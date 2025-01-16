Duchess Sophie regularly breaks royal rule – and flies under the radar

Royal protocol reportedly dictates that beauty looks are kept natural and understated, and that includes manicures.

While the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla regularly abide by this rule, opting for nude or soft pastel pink nails that don't draw attention, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been known to show off her rebellious side.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh rocked berry nails on 15 January 2025

This was evident on 15 January when Sophie visited the Community Shop Lambeth and L'Arche London with an eye-catching manicure. She sported a deep burgundy shade – the colour of the season – on her nails which perfectly coordinated with her berry jumper and deep, cranberry-coloured lipstick. Giving us a lesson in colour-blocking, she added a green maxi skirt and a timeless white coat.

If you want to replicate Sophie's latest look, I love the 'Sole Mate' high-shine, chip-resistant polish from royally-loved brand Essie, which costs just £8.99 / $14.95 if you're in the states.

The late Queen Elizabeth reportedly remained a loyal Essie customer from 1989 onwards, favouring a neutral shade that Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have also worn. The brand stated on its website: "The Queen of England’s hairdresser sends Essie a letter requesting 'Ballet Slippers' - the only color Her Majesty would wear."

Wednesday was not the first time that Sophie threw out the royal rulebook with her beauty choices. See her other daring royal manicures…

© Instagram/OpenFarmSunday Barbie pink The Duchess of Edinburgh was ahead of the Barbie trend, stepping out in 2023 to attend LEAF Open Farm Sun­day with hot pink nail polish. Never afraid of a colour clash, she teamed it with ankle-length navy trousers and a summery blouse by Mos Mosh.

© Getty Images Candy pink Toning it down slightly, Sophie – who is Royal Colonel 5th Battalion, The Rifles – drew attention to her candy pink manicure as she handed out 'mini medals' to children of serving personnel in 2024.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Deep red During her trip to New York City in 2022, the then-Countess of Wessex sported a vampy berry-coloured nail varnish. She paired her wintery nails with a black leather midi dress with a belted waist.

© Getty Images Taupe While still a neutral colour, the grey-taupe hue of Sophie's manicure back in 2020 was still considered a bold move. The royal sported the elegant colour as she decorated biscuits at Shooting Star House.

