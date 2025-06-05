I've been in perimenopause for 5 years – and I've never looked better

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston's facialist, Georgia Louise, is half a decade into perimenopause – and she's owning it.

"I've been in perimenopause for five years and I've honestly never looked better because I'm on top of it," the skincare pro tells HELLO! "It's all about getting on top of this new era before it gets on top of you and pulls you down."

Our chat with Georgia Louise is in honour of our mission to find the true MVPs of midlife beauty. From moisturizers and serums to exfoliants and elixirs that nourish thinning hair, we're going to be trying it all.

Every month, we'll report back on what works, what's overhyped, and what's downright useless. We'll be telling you about our favorite tips and tricks, as well as bringing you expert advice from some of Hollywood's most in-demand beauty gurus.

Think of it as your crash course for the biggest hormone rollercoaster of your life. Because while hot flushes, weird periods and surprise UTIs mess with us in ways no one can see, feeling like your face no longer reflects the real you can really knock your confidence. When so much is shifting beneath the surface, there's power in reclaiming even a little bit of control so you can put your best face forward.

Feeling your best self

Don't get us wrong, our quest is not about turning back the clock (no product can do that, no matter what the label promises). It's about feeling good in your own skin and meeting this new chapter with confidence, care, and a little glow where you can get it.

Georgia Louise notes that declining estrogen is the main culprit when it comes to no longer looking or feeling like ourselves.

"We all think we’re losing our marbles because we have brain fog, then we're looking at our skin turning grey and losing elasticity and wonder what is happening!"

She goes on to explain that the loss of elasticity is often one of the first visible signs of perimenopause. You can do a quick at-home test to see where you're at.

"When you pinch your skin, does it bounce back like it used to?" asks Georgia Louise. "If it takes longer, that means that you are losing collagen. You lose 30% of your collagen in the first five years of menopause."

To preserve your skin as best you can, here's the advice Georgia Louise recommends to her star-studded client list…

Moisturizers in midlife

Remember the days when you could fall into bed, makeup and all, and still wake up looking fine? For me, at least, those days are long gone. If I don't stick to a proper nighttime routine, my skin throws a full-on tantrum.

As estrogen dips, so does your skin's natural oil production and collagen support, leaving it in need of serious hydration. The right moisturizing products are more essential than ever.

"The biggest change you'll see in your complexion is dry skin," says Georgia Louise. Luckily, there are some fantastic solutions that can really help keep your glow and your vitality.

"You are going to need a richer cream. They are generally all marketed as antiaging cream, but they are catering to skin that is also going through perimenopause. During the day look for antioxidant rich creams that are full of collagen peptides that are really going to help support your skin. Also look for peptides and retinols in your night cream."

Other superstar ingredients include hyaluronic acid, which can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, making it brilliant for plumping. I like to spritz my face with real water to make my skin slightly damp before applying, which ensures I really lock the moisture in.

Niacinamide is another hero ingredient in midlife, as it supports the skin barrier and reduces inflammation. It even things out and basically keeps your face from freaking out.

Some experts might tell you that a cream is better than a serum or vice versa, but the most important thing is to find a product that works for you. If creams tend to clog your pores, then grab a serum instead. Find a routine that is easy for you to make into a twice-daily habit.

One word of warning. Perimenopause can cause your skin to become extra sensitive, even if you have never reacted badly to an ingredient before. For that reason, I'd skip anything too heavily perfumed.

Moisturize morning and night, and if you're feeling extra dry, keep a hydrating spritz in your bag. It's a total game-changer and perfect for a quick top-up when hot flushes or office air con try to ruin the vibe.

What we've tried this month

1. Naomi Watts' Stripes The Power Move serum, $85/£63.12

This has been specifically formulated for perimenopausal skin, and it's become a staple in my routine. It contains five types of hyaluronic acid, allowing it to hydrate multiple layers of the skin. Bonus - if you're prone to breakouts, another sign of perimenopause, thanks to all those estrogen highs and lows, then the added squalane in this will help without clogging pores.

2. The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum with Ceramides, $9.90/£8.80

If you're not ready to part with your old beauty creams just yet, simply incorporate an affordable bottle of this into your routine. It's a cost-effective solution, and because it contains B5, it will help your skin stay soft, smooth, and better able to retain hydration. Slather it on after moisturizing and before using your normal day or night cream.

3. No 7 Menopause Skincare Nourishing Overnight Cream, $37.99/£32.95

Dermatologist-approved for menopausal skin and a great overnight quencher for sensitive souls. This contains peptide-based technology to help support collagen production, at a time when your skin needs all the help it can get.

4. Biologique Recherche Crème ADN Metamorphique - Georgia Louise's choice, $155/£130

"Created for midlife, this amps up the hydration. You want to prepare your skin with hydration-building, collagen-supporting products rather than stripping. We want synthesis to happen in collagen cells to stimulate our collagen to rebuild."