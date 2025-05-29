Is 49 too old to start collagen banking?

As my 50th birthday approaches (next year!), I'm trying to be as positive as I can about how my skin is changing. As an advocate of positive aging and as a Gen X beauty editor who doesn't have injectables, I hope I can inspire other women to embrace the changes that come with aging with confidence and gratitude.

But all being said, I'm still human and I don't know many women who can truthfully say that they appreciate when another wrinkle pops up, or that they have grown to really love their sagging jowls.

I've had crow's feet and frown lines for a few years now, and they haven't particularly bothered me, but now that my jawline is starting to soften and a few lines are creeping in around unexpected places, such as my lips, I'm looking at ways to help slow it all down.

Which is why I'm into collagen banking - the buzzy skincare trend that helps you preserve your natural collagen levels, which can be down by up to 40% by the time we reach 50.

Donna's starting to think more about the changes in her skin

As a refresher, collagen is the protein that keeps our skin plump, firm and youthful looking - think of how your face looked when you were 19 and 20, and even as far back as when you were a baby - all bouncy and smooth.

Sadly, by the time we hit our forties and perimenopause begins, those collagen reserves we are born with are severely depleted, and topping them up isn't easy - you can't rely on a collagen cream or supplements.

© @thebeautyed Donna uses collagen-activating products and treatments as part of her skincare regime

What is collagen banking?

"I'd like to think of collagen banking as like training for a marathon," explains Dr. Justine Kluk, consultant dermatologist and creator of the Skin Confidence newsletter. "Collagen production starts to decline in your mid-20s, so your late 20s to early 30s is a sensible time to start thinking about protecting what you've got."

But if, like me, you're well past that age, is it ever too late to start collagen banking? "Never," Dr. Kluk advises. "You may not be topping up the 'bank' quite as fast as you could when you were 25, but you can still protect what's there and stimulate more with the right support."

How to collagen bank in midlife

Dr. Kluk explains that there is reliable science-backed evidence that supports the benefits of using products that contain proven collagen-building ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C and sunscreen. Aesthetics-wise, collagen-stimulating treatments such as microneedling and some laser facials are also proven to help preserve and top up our levels. But as Dr. Kluk explains, it's not just about using the right products; you need to look at your lifestyle too.

"While it's tempting to throw the kitchen sink at the idea of collagen banking with products and procedures, truthfully you will get the best results when those are part of a bigger picture that includes taking sensible precautions in the sun, eating healthy food, getting enough sleep, exercise and rest." she adds.

How I'm collagen banking at 49

Here's what I am doing, with Dr. Kluk’s approval, to keep my collagen levels topped up:

1. Wearing SPF. Every. Single. Day

Nothing destroys collagen faster than the sun's UV rays, so I always apply a broad-spectrum SPF30 (at a minimum) come rain or shine to my face every day. My current favourite is RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Daily Moisturizer SPF30, £23.32/$21.99.

2. Making retinol a part of my nightly skincare routine

Retinol-based products are proven collagen stimulators, and according to studies, they help reduce fine lines and wrinkles by increasing collagen production. Medik8 Crystal Retinal 10 Night Serum, £83.45/$85 gives incredible results and my skin feels so much smoother when I use it.

© @thebeautyed Donna uses retinol in her nightly skincare routine to help preserve her collagen levels

3. Applying a vitamin C serum each morning

An antioxidant serum, such as vitamin C, is proven to support collagen levels and, along with using an SPF, helps to protect your skin from environmental damage too. I like Murad's Vita-C Glycolic Serum, £81.99/$110.17 after cleansing and before my SPF, each morning.

4. Including a collagen supplement in my routine

I've always been a bit sceptical about how much difference a collagen supplement would make, but I have found that some collagen supplements truly help to improve my skin texture, as well as support my hair health and ease joint pain too. "I'm not against collagen supplements," explains Dr. Kluk, "but I'd never rely on them alone. A food first approach is preferable and tastes a lot better." Kollo collagen tastes so good (some others are too fishy) and Revive Collagen has a good selection of menopause specific sachets too.

5. In-clinic treatments

I have found that treatments such as microneedling and Sofwave laser have given my skin an extra boost and lift, but Dr. Kluk stressed that these must be partnered with a good routine in order to see the best benefits.