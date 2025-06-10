You won't believe it, but this dry shampoo can actually boost hair growth (while you skip wash day)

There aren’t many hair growth products that have disproved the sceptics quite like Typebea, the beauty line founded by popstar Rita Ora and entrepreneur Anna Lahey. But the results - and the reviews - speak for themselves.

Thousands of customers have reported thicker, longer and healthier hair since using the brand’s cult Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Serum, which is a Sephora sell-out, and the corresponding shampoo and conditioner, not to mention the countless rave reviews from beauty editors.

But Typebea’s latest launch, described as its ‘most requested’ by the brand, might just be about to surprise us all once again. A dry shampoo featuring its hero active ingredient, BaicaipilTM, the G.5 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo is an extension of Typebea’s ultra-popular Growth system - allowing you to skip wash day while still supporting hair growth and fullness. Say what?

G.5 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo Typebea’s signature ingredient is BaicaipilTM, a complex of botanical extracts £26 AT TYPEBEA

It’s not too good to be true. If you’re someone that washes your hair less frequently or a busy schedule leaves you needing a quick refresh, this might just be your next must-have product - with the added benefits of those growth-supporting ingredients, of course.

How does it work, you ask? Unlike dry shampoos that cause scalp irritation, clog hair follicles and can negatively impact hair growth, G.5 focuses on maintaining a balanced environment where growth actives can flourish.

Lactic Acid gently exfoliates to remove build up while an efficacious dose of BaicapilTM has been added to deliver growth support with every spray.

Typebea G.5 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo benefits, at a glance

First ever dry shampoo on the market that has 3-in-1 benefits

Ultra-fine mist that soaks up oil, sweat and odour

Leaves no residue or white cast

Infused with Typebea’s signature scent, with a blend of citrus, bergamot and woody notes

Contains BaicapilTM at an efficacious dose delivering growth active to the root

Lactic acid exfoliates the scalp and reduces buildup

Reduces the appearance of frizz while refreshing the hair

Adds volume and root lift, minus the residue or grit

Rita Ora is co-founder of haircare brand Typebea

Typebea G.5 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo, in review

"G·5 is now a solid part of my haircare routine after years of struggling to find the right dry shampoo," reviews Josie O'Brien, Creative Content Writer.

"My hair gets greasy the same day that I wash it, but Typebea's new offering means I can go three days between washes now.

"A quick spritz is enough to give me clean-hair confidence without my laborious shower routine."

