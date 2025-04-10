6 best hot brushes to create a salon-quality blow-dry at home

The hot brush combines the smoothing power of a hairbrush with the heat of a styling tool, making it easier than ever to achieve blowout-level volume, sleek strands, or bouncy curls—all in one step.

I'm personally a big fan of using a hot brush. I suffer with frizz and wiry grey strands, so I really need all the help I can get when it comes to doing my hair myself. I also love using a brush for a root lift - my goal is to always look like I have rich-woman hair - and my trusty hot brush works its magic every time.

How we chose the best hot brushes

Top rated: I've only chosen hot brushes from brands I know and trust, either bestsellers with top reviews or products used and loved by members of the HELLO! Team.

Variety: I've included a range of options from hot brushes designed to create bouncy waves to those intended for sleeker styles.

Price: Everyone has a different budget, so I've catered to various different price points.

I reached out to beauty expert Trifonia Asmar at Cult Beauty for some advice about hot brushes.

What should people look for when choosing a hot brush for their hair type?

"When choosing a hot brush, consider your hair type and desired style. For fine or thin hair, opt for a brush with adjustable heat settings and soft bristles to prevent breakage. Thick or curly hair benefits from brushes with higher heat capabilities and firmer bristles to smooth and style effectively. Barrel size is also key larger barrels create volume and loose waves, while smaller barrels are ideal for defined curls or shorter hair."

Are hot brushes suitable for all hair types?

"Yes, hot brushes can be used on all hair types, but choosing the right one is essential. For curly hair, look for brushes designed to smooth without flattening natural texture. Fine hair requires lower heat settings to prevent damage, while thick hair needs more power and heat to style efficiently."

What’s the difference between a hot brush and a regular hair dryer or straightener?

"A hot brush combines drying and styling in one tool, offering more control and volume than a straightener. Unlike a hairdryer, which requires a separate brush, a hot brush is easier to use, making it perfect for achieving a polished look at home."

What features should someone look for in a high-quality hot brush (e.g., ceramic plates, ionic technology, bristle type)?

"Look for ceramic plates to distribute heat evenly, reducing heat damage. Ionic technology helps smooth the hair cuticle, minimising frizz and boosting shine. Bristle type matters too; nylon or mixed bristles are great for detangling and smoothing, while boar bristles add shine and reduce static."

The best hot brushes of 2025

Scroll on to discover the best tools on the market right now, with honest reviews from the HELLO! team...

1/ 6 ghd Duet Blowdry Limited Edition Hair Dryer Brush in Galactic Lilac © ghd £389 AT BOOTS $399 AT GHD US Overview: Best for: Sleek hair

Sleek hair Automatic sleep mode? Yes

Yes Gift set available: Yes

Yes Warranty: Two years HELLO! Tried & Tested by Leanne Bayley:

"I love this styler! It gives my hair a sleek look and adds body and no need to blow dry then straighten. It can get a little hot to the touch." The ghd Duet Blowdry is from the same family as the ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler but, as the name suggests, it's built to mimic that salon blow dry with a round brush instead of hot plates. The snag-free heated bristles allow for a flawlessly smooth glide without tangling or breakage, enhancing your hair's natural shine.



2/ 6 Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser © Revlon £39.99 (SAVE 30%) AT AMAZON $39.89 AT AMAZON US Overview: Best for: Creating volume / curly hair types

Creating volume / curly hair types Automatic sleep mode? No

No Gift set available: No

No Warranty: Four years HELLO! Tried & Tested by Karen Silas: "Essentially this is a very fast, easy affordable tool to blow dry your hair and it does give it a lot of volume. I have very thick hair with multiple textures and curl types all in one, so, despite seeing the brush go viral a while back I didn't quite believe it was right for me. But I did some research and found that yes, it does work on many different hair types. I don't blow out my (mostly) 4B hair very often so didn't want to spend a lot on a hot brush I might not use much. Essentially, I love it - it has cut my blow drying time in half. Caveats? It's very big so takes a minute to get used to handling. Also since I don't blow dry my hair frequently, I can't give a final verdict on heat damage. With heat protectant, it works great on my hair."

If you spend a lot of time on TikTok or Instagram, chances are you've come across Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser, which is a favourite among influencers. Designed to dry your hair whilst it styles and create impressive volume at the roots, the 2-in-1 styling tool also combines ionic technology and a ceramic coating to reduce frizz and heat damage.



3/ 6 Dyson Airwrap i.d. Straight+Wavy Hair Styler © Dyson £449.99 (SAVE £30) AT JOHN LEWIS $599 AT SEPHORA US Overview: Best for: Long hair

Long hair Automatic sleep mode? Yes

Yes Gift set available: Yes

Yes Warranty: Two years HELLO! Tried & Tested by Leanne Bayley: "I will admit, I was a little bit intimidated by my Dyson Airwrap at first, but now, after some practice, I'm fully obsessed. If you're after a hot brush of sorts, you'll find the Soft Smoothing Brush and the Large Round Volumising Brush - take your pick depending on the results you want. My top tip if you suffer with frizz like me, be sure to try the Dryer and Flyaway Smoother." The large round volumising brush will be your new best friend if you invest in the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Straight+Wavy Hair Styler. This really does it all; you can dry, curl, wave, smooth, volumise and hide flyaways. What's more, it intelligently adapts heat, airflow and timings to your hair type.

4/ 6 BaByliss Big Hair 50mm © Babyliss £50 AT LOOK FANTASTIC Overview: Best for: Big hair

Big hair Automatic sleep mode? Yes

Yes Gift set available: No

No Warranty: Two years Verified Review: "This is a brilliant styling brush. Bought for styling super thick hair and it’s brilliant. Looks like a professional salon style."

This heated hair brush is slightly different to most, as it rotates automatically, doing all of the work for you. It uses two different rotation directions and two different speeds to replicate a hairdressers' blow-dry actions - genius. Designed for wet-to-dry styling, there's no need to use a hair dryer first. It defines layers and creates big, bouncy waves and curls. The soft bristles of the brush also ensure your hair is left feeling luxuriously soft, and minimises the risk of breakages and tangles.



5/ 6 TRESemme Ceramic Hot Brush © TRESemme £16 AT AMAZON $31.40 AT AMAZON US Overview: Best for: Short hair

Short hair Automatic sleep mode? No

No Gift set available: No

No Warranty: Two years Verified Review: "Like the small heated curl. Great for short hair. As others have mentioned the on/off switch is annoyingly near the top, but you soon get used to it."

The TRESemme Ceramic hot brush is ideal for shorter hairstyles. The 19 mm barrel makes it easy to tease and lift the hair from root to tip whilst the ceramic barrel helps give your hair a high shine finish during styling.



6/ 6 Voduz x Perrie Sian Hot Brush © Voduz £169.99 AT VODUZ Overview: Best for: Flicked frizz-free hair

Flicked frizz-free hair Automatic sleep mode? Yes

Yes Gift set available: Yes

Yes Warranty: Unknown HELLO! Tried & Tested by Leanne Bayley: "This works so well on my really thick hair it’s really been a game changer! If you're wanting to do the Perrie Sian-esque flicks, this is the hair tool you need."

If you follow influencer Perrie Sian on Instagram or TikTok you'll have seen that she collaborated with Voduz on a 3-in-1 hot brush. The device features three expertly crafted, ceramic-coated barrel attachments in varying sizes and can be heated from 150-210°C—giving you endless possibilities to create everything from voluminous, bouncy waves to soft, sultry curls. Suitable for all hair types, textures and lengths of hair, as well as extensions, the tool combines a powerful, ultra-precise airflow with a lightweight design for an effortless styling experience, supported by ionic technology for continuously smooth results. Simply connect your chosen attachment to the base and style as desired.

Do you recommend using a hot brush on wet or dry hair?

"Most hot brushes are designed for use on damp hair, not soaking wet. Towel-dry your hair thoroughly before styling. Some brushes offer a cool setting, which can be used on dry hair to refresh your style or add shine without applying heat."

What’s the best way to use a hot brush to achieve a salon-quality blow-dry at home?

"For a salon-quality finish, start with clean, towel-dried hair and apply a heat protectant. Section your hair and work from the bottom layers up. Glide the brush through each section slowly, directing the hair away from your face for volume and bounce. For added volume, lift the roots as you brush."

How important is temperature control, and what’s the best heat setting for different hair types?

"Temperature control is crucial to avoid heat damage. Fine or damaged hair should be styled at lower temperatures (around 120-150°C), while thicker or coarser hair may need higher settings (160-200°C). Always start with a lower setting and increase if needed."

Do hot brushes damage hair, and how can users minimise heat damage?

"Hot brushes are less damaging than traditional straighteners, but heat damage can still occur if used improperly. Minimise damage by applying a heat protectant spray before styling and avoiding prolonged contact with the same section of hair. Using tools with ceramic and ionic technology also helps reduce damage."

Meet the Expert

Trifonia Asmar is a beauty expert and Senior Copywriter at Cult Beauty, with years of industry experience spanning the ever-evolving world of beauty and fashion. She began her career when bold brows were just becoming a ‘thing’ and has since developed a deep knowledge of the latest trends, techniques, and innovations. She is currently on her curly girl journey after years of straightening her strands. Trifonia is passionate about helping others embrace their natural hair while testing out the best curl-saving solutions on the market. When she’s not diving into the world of beauty, you’ll find her binge-watching the latest reality TV hit or enjoying a long walk accompanied by her ever-evolving country music playlist.