10 best purple shampoos for blonde & grey hair - plus expert tips on how to use it

Anyone with dyed blonde hair knows what a saviour purple shampoo is. Maintaining your hair between salon appointments, the violet hue product is great for those with bleached, highlighted and balayage hair – and it also has great benefits for grey hair and natural blondes.

Purple shampoo works to neutralise brassiness and bring dull hair back to life, and with summer taking its toll on our hair due to the UV rays, heat and exposure to chlorine, there's no better time than now to add a new shampoo to the mix to achieve salon-worthy hair at home.

There are so many purple shampoos on the market, so finding out which brand is right for you is key. We spoke to hair expert and Colour Director at Taylor Taylor London, Sian Wood, for advice on the best way to use purple shampoo, while answering some of the most asked questions.

What are the benefits of purple shampoo?

"Using colour theory, purple shampoo can help to cool down the tone of your hair and neutralise the brassiness, as purple is opposite yellow on the colour wheel," Sian said.

"Really, purple shampoo is a saving grace for blondes. There are affordable options if you’re on a budget and it doesn’t require much time in your routine. It’s also great because you can easily switch up how long you leave it on for depending on how visible the yellow tones are in your hair."

How often should we be using purple shampoo?

"If you get your hair professionally dyed in-salon, I would recommend avoiding using purple shampoo for three to four weeks after your appointment as this is how long your toner will typically last. After this point, you may notice your colour start to fade or appear warmer.

When this happens, I would suggest using a purple shampoo once every one to two weeks, depending on how often you wash your hair. If you’re in doubt, it is a good idea to ask your stylist for their personal recommendation for your specific hair colour and type."

What are the downsides of using purple shampoo?

"Some purple shampoos can also be drying and create a dullness over time so it's always a good tip not to overuse it and make sure you alternate it with hydrating and moisturising treatments."

How long should I leave purple shampoo in for?

"It’s always best to follow the directions for use advised with the product, to get the best results. Otherwise, if you have a super concentrated product and leave it on for too long you could end up with lilac-tinted hair, which might not be the look you’re going for!

As a general rule if you’re unsure it’s best to stick to around the five-minute mark, so you ease some of the yellow tones without allowing the purple to absorb too much."

How I chose the best purple shampoos

Variety: Whether you have blonde, grey or white hair, these purple shampoos have all been designed to tone and brighten natural, dyed and highlighted hair, so there should be something for everyone.



Personal reviews: Most of the purple shampoos in this feature have been tried and tested by members of the HELLO! team. Those that we have not tried out ourselves have been carefully considered using customer reviews.

Price: Great haircare doesn't need to break the bank, and all of the shampoos included are available to shop for less than £40.

Popularity: From salon-approved brands to TikTok viral buys and top-rated products, all the shampoos in this list have earned their place at the top.

OLAPLEX No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo © Olaplex Best for: Dry hair, all over colour and balayage

Dry hair, all over colour and balayage Active ingredients: Water, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates Copolymer, Betaine

Water, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates Copolymer, Betaine Sulphate-free: Yes

Yes Size: 250ml

Editor's Note: "I have highlighted hair and go around 10 weeks between colours. In between, I like to use blonde-boosting shampoos once a fortnight. I love Olaplex No.4P because it helps keep my highlights fresh and it also has a pleasant fresh scent. Enriched with patented Olaplex Bond Building Technology, the formula works to transform dry, brittle strands into a soft, visibly shiny finish. If you want a dramatic transformation, all you need to do is choose your toning level: the longer you treat, the brighter the results." Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

Pureology Strength Cure Blonde Purple Shampoo © Pureology Best for: Damaged hair

Damaged hair Active ingredients: Keravis, Astaxanthin, and Purple Orchid

Keravis, Astaxanthin, and Purple Orchid Sulphate-free: Yes

Yes Size: 266ml Editor's Note: "I have blonde hair extensions that tend to turn brassy during the summer when my hair is exposed to sun cream and chlorine. I needed a shampoo that would quickly take my hair back to its usual colour, and Pureology's Cure Strength Shampoo did just that. The brand loved by stylists and celebrities (including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) is always on my TikTok, and I can confirm that it is worth the price. Firstly, the tiniest amount of product goes a long way, so you'll be on the same bottle for months. I use it every couple of washes to give my colour a refresh, and it gives a really nice light finish without whitening the hair too much. The nourishing texture also works to repair the strength of damaged hair, and it's the purple shampoo that I'll be buying over and over." Sophie Bates, Commerce Writer

L'Oréal Professionnel Paris Chroma Crème Yellow-Tones Neutralizing Cream Shampoo © L'Oreal Best for: Platinum blondes

Platinum blondes Active ingredients: Aqua / Water / Eau, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Citric Acid

Aqua / Water / Eau, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Citric Acid Sulphate-free: No

No Size: 300ml Editor's Note: "I've tried so many purple shampoos on my bleached hair over the years, and this is one I definitely come back to. What I love about it is that it's not drying, it eliminates brass without giving my hair a purple 'tone' and leaves it looking lovely. I use it whenever I need to give my hair a colour lift." Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

Fanola No Yellow Shampoo © Fanola Best for: Bleached hair

Bleached hair Active ingredients: Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Decyl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Citric Acid

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Decyl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Citric Acid Sulphate-free: Yes

Yes Size: 100ml, 300ml, 1000ml Editor's Note: The Fanola No Yellow Shampoo is a popular choice among stylists, as it's super effective for toning brassy hair without drying it out. Suitable for blonde, bleached and grey hair, the powerful violet pigment immediately neutralises yellow tones while leaving it feeling nourished.



Redken Colour Extend Blondage Shampoo © REDKEN Best for: Brassy hair

Brassy hair Active ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium Blends & Amino Acids to help balance pH levels, repair strength and protect

Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium Blends & Amino Acids to help balance pH levels, repair strength and protect Sulphate-free: No

No Size: 300ml Editor's Note: Redken's Colour Extend Blondage Shampoo uses pure violet pigments to remove brassiness and leave hair with a bright, cool tone. The salicylic acid works to strengthen the hair from its core while gently cleansing and adding softness. One thing to note is that the instructions recommend wearing gloves to apply the shampoo, suggesting that the product may stain your hands and towels.

Milk_Shake Silver Shine Shampoo © Milk_Shake Best for: Grey and icy blonde hair

Grey and icy blonde hair Active ingredients: Strawberry extract, raspberry extract, milk proteins, blueberry extract, blackberry extract

Strawberry extract, raspberry extract, milk proteins, blueberry extract, blackberry extract Sulphate-free: Yes

Yes Size: 300ml "Milk_Shake's Silver Shine Shampoo uses violet pigment to neutralise yellow tones on blonde and grey hair. If you're searching for a subtle purple shampoo, this one isn't for you. The rich formula is super effective for brightening up the hair, almost giving an icy blonde finish, and for further enhanced results, you can leave it on for several minutes. I found that the shampoo did slightly tint my hands after use, but it did wash off soon after use. I would recommend this to those that want a cool-toned appearance, so it's ideal for those with platinum blonde or grey hair." Sophie Bates, Commerce Writer



Fudge Clean Blonde Shampoo © Fudge Best for: Ash blonde hair

Ash blonde hair Active ingredients: Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamide DEA, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, Sodium Lauroyl

Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamide DEA, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, Sodium Lauroyl Sulphate-free: No

No Size: 50ml, 250ml, 1000ml "When I think of a dramatic purple shampoo, I immediately think of Fudge Clean Blonde Shampoo. This lasts for SO long because you really don't need to use much. For those that have found their once ashy blonde is getting warmer and warmer by the day (the sun often is the menace responsible for this) using a purple shampoo will help counteract this and bring your blonde back to its former glory. I love Fudge Clean Blonde Shampoo for this. Because purple and blue shampoos can be very strong, you won't need much at all." Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce



Neal & Wolf Blonde Brightening Purple Shampoo © Neal & Wolf £27.50 AT NEAL & WOLF Best for: Salon-worthy hair at home

Salon-worthy hair at home Active ingredients: Wheat Proteinsm Glycerin, Aqua (Water), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine

Wheat Proteinsm Glycerin, Aqua (Water), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine Sulphate-free: Yes

Yes Size: 50ml, 250ml, 950ml Editor's Note: Neal & Wolf's Brightening Purple Shampoo is another go-to for many hairdressers. Designed to enhance blonde and highlighted hair with its blend of Wheat Proteins and Glycerin, it gives long-lasting colour protection while neutralising brassy tones.



Moroccanoil Purple Treatment © Moroccanoil Best for: Maintaining colour between salon appointments

Maintaining colour between salon appointments Key ingredients: Argan oil, linseed

Argan oil, linseed Sulphate-free: No

No Size: 25ml, 50ml Editor's Note: "I use purple shampoo once in a while, but I wanted to try something different for this feature - something that wasn't just your typical purple shampoo. Instead, I tried Moroccanoil's groundbreaking new twist on its beloved Moroccanoil Treatment - the Moroccanoil Treatment Purple. That's right, the tone-correcting formula combats brassiness while nourishing the hair—for colour maintenance and care in one product. This is just what the hair doctor ordered for me! It has been especially formulated for the needs of blonde, lightened, and grey hair, Moroccanoil Treatment Purple is created with violet pigments to enhance cool tones and counteract unwanted yellow and orange hues. Right now, I'm in desperate need of a hair appointment, and this has refreshed my highlights with just one application. This is perfect if, like me, you love Moroccanoil original. You apply in the same way, you just need a small amount applied to damp or dry hair and you style as usual. It's recommended to use 2–3 times a week or as needed. For enhanced toning, use with Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Shampoo and Conditioner (which I also rate!). The rich, yet lightweight argan-oil-infused formula made my hair feel super soft and it has reduced brassiness. I'd say it's a new must-have in my blonde hair care routine." Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce



Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Ultra-Violet Shampoo © Kérastase Best for: Cool faux-blonde or grey hair. Dry hair types also.

Cool faux-blonde or grey hair. Dry hair types also. Active ingredients: Aqua / Water , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , Coco,Betaine , Sodium Chloride , Glycol Distearate , Cocamide, Mipa

Aqua / Water , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , Coco,Betaine , Sodium Chloride , Glycol Distearate , Cocamide, Mipa Sulphate-free: Yes

Yes Size: 250ml "I'm a longtime Kérastase fan, and I tend to rely on the Nutritive Bain Satin Hydrating Shampoo between using any purple hair care products. This particular shampoo is rich in neutralising agents to instantly remove brassiness and yellow undertones. It works really nicely on cool faux-blonde hair, and also grey hair to give it some oomph. What I love about this product is that it protects hair from daily oxidation and pollution, restoring shine and softness. It also contains a potent combination of hyaluronic acid and edelweiss flower, which instantly boosts blonde luminosity while deeply nourishing the fibre." Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce



