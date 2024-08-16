I’m a beauty editor and these are my expert hacks for thicker, longer hair - from Red light therapy, diet, to heatless curls

Having thick hair is something that let's face it, all of us want no matter who you are. For women, hair can be our security blanket when it comes to our appearance, and for men, going bald and losing hair is something that can bring lots of pain and anguish.

Everyone wants their hair to be healthy

August is National Hair Loss Month and it's very common for people to lose hair throughout life at some point, and experience some form of hair thinning. Thankfully, there are actually some really proactive things we can do to combat hair loss which can help us grow that thick mane of dreams. We've spoken to a team of experts and industry professionals who have given us some incredible tips and products that can really make a difference.

Diet

Eating well is something we should all be doing, and the benefits transfer to your hair. Naturopathic Nutritionist Jessica Shand of Eat, Nourish and Glow explains: "There’s not one single food that will help your hair grow, but by nourishing your body with three nutritionally balanced meals each day, you will be nourishing your body with the nutrition your hair follicles need to grow healthy thick and shiny hair.

Naturopathic Nutritionist Jessica Shand explains why diet is so important to the growth of your hair

"Whilst supplements can also be very helpful in terms of ensuring your vitamin and mineral requirements are met, food should always come first and this is where I recommend you start, using your meals as your hair growth medicine.

"Firstly, ensure your meals always contain a complete protein source, this is crucial when it comes to helping your hair follicles build strong strands from amino acids. Complete protein means it contains all of the amino acids needed for your body to function optimally and can be found in animal protein such as eggs, organic meats and wild fish, and when it comes to plant sources; quinoa, buckwheat, tofu, tempeh and edamame.

"Next up add some biotin, water-soluble B vitamin that your body needs to get from food, as it can't store it. Consider eggs, organ meats, fish, seeds, nuts and sweet potatoes to keep levels topped up.

© Getty Colourful meals are key

"Ensure you are including iron sources in your meals as deficiencies can lead to hair loss. The most bioavailable iron can be found in grass-fed meat but does also include leafy greens, lentils, tofu, quinoa, and pumpkin seeds, but always eat your iron with a vitamin C source to enhance absorption.

"Prioritise omega 3 fatty acids to nourish the scalp and keep inflammation in the body at bay- found in oily fish such as salmon and mackerel as well as plant sources including flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

"If you’re not getting enough of the mineral zinc in your diet, which is found in some meats, eggs, milk, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains you can increase your chances of your hair shedding as zinc deficiency can compromise the structure and strength of hair follicles.

Jessica says you should 'use your meals as your hair growth medicine.'

"Aim to eat a rainbow at each mealtime by focusing on the variety you can see on your plate. The more colour from seasonal vegetables you can get into your diet, the more antioxidants and nourishing nutrients to help your hair grow as well as support your overall health and wellbeing.

"Eating a high fibre, antioxidant rich diet is also one of the best ways to ensure you are getting adequate fibre intake too to feed your gut microbiome, and good gut health helps improve the way your body absorbs the key hair health nutrients above. Good gut health is key to good hair health! "

Regular cuts

There is nothing like top-notch advice from a highly talented professional and Paul Windle of Windle London explains why trimming the ends of your hair is a great place to start when it comes to finding a solution to hair loss.

Paul explains: "When hair isn't trimmed regularly, it is more likely to fray and break. Split ends appear and travel up the hair shaft, causing further damage and breakage. This results in shorter, thinner-looking hair over time. Regular cuts prevent this damage and preserve the thickness and fullness of the hair, thus helping hair to appear healthier, which indirectly supports better growth.

© Getty Get those split ends snipped!

"Regular haircuts are essential for maintaining the overall health and appearance of your hair. While they don't increase the speed at which hair grows, they do prevent damage, reduce breakage, and help maintain thickness, all of which contribute to the ability to grow hair longer and healthier without setbacks."

Safe Styling

Not using heat on your hair is something that has been encouraged for many years. If you leave those straighteners unplugged (and your hairdryer too) great things can happen; we know electrical appliances while convenient, can cause split ends. Lauren Pope, of Hair Rehab London, explains: "The best way to prevent unnecessary hair damage day-to-day, is by using heatless styling methods."

The Complete Heatless Curl Kit by Hair Rehab London

The Complete Heatless Curl Kit includes everything you need to give your hair a bit of TLC - a silk headband, silk scrunchies, detangling brush, wide tooth comb and the brand’s best-selling hair oil. Lauren further explains: "The tightness with which you wrap your hair around the Heatless Curl Styler will determine the type of curls you achieve, from loose, beachy waves, to defined ringlets."

Bouclème's Silk Turban

Another item in the heatless styling family is a hair turban. Rather like the silk pillow, turbans are a great way to limit hair damage overnight when you are tossing and turning. It's a good idea to use one made from 100% silk which will be extra gentle on your hair. Bouclème's Silk Turban keeps strands in check but also protects them from nightly tugging, minimising breakage. Bouclème’s founder Michele Scott Lynch, reveals: "Rather than tying hair up overnight, a silk turban reduces friction and moisture absorption, and upon waking, curls will be smoother and healthier looking, with little to no effort.”

Hair Extensions

Ok, this may sound a bit counterproductive, but wearing great quality hair extensions alongside an ongoing hair journey can really help your hair grow. HELLO! spoke to Tatiana Karelina, an international hair extension specialist who tends to the flowing manes of many celebrities.

She explains: "Wearing safely, professionally attached hair extensions can be beneficial for hair growth in several ways. Firstly, they help to reduce manipulation as they provide a protective layer over your natural hair - you have less need for daily styling. This minimises hair manipulation, which can lead to breakage, split ends, and overall hair damage. Less handling allows your hair to grow longer without constant stress. Secondly, hair extensions shield your natural hair from environmental factors like sun exposure and pollution, hence protecting your ends from splitting and breaking.

"Healthy ends are crucial for length retention, so wearing extensions that are well-maintained and securely attached can help you see more noticeable growth over time. With hair extensions, you can experiment with different hairstyles without applying direct heat (braids, ponytails, buns). This reduces the risk of heat damage or chemical breakage, allowing your hair to grow stronger and healthier.

"It’s essential, however, to ensure that the extensions are installed and maintained properly. Regular maintenance and using high-quality, lightweight extensions are key to reaping these benefits while avoiding potential damage."

Supplements

Supplements are a great way to assist your body, as long as they are taken alongside a great diet to encourage scalp stimulation from within.

JS Health Hair + Energy vitamins contain zinc which is key for hair growth

JS Health vitamins are loved by many and are one of the top-selling in the UK. The brand's 'Hair + Energy' set contains two high-purity kelp materials and Zinc which directly supports hair health.

Treatments

Hannah Gaboardi is a highly experienced trichologist with her own clinic that specialises in treatments for hair loss.

Hannah Gaboardi is a trichologist with a wealth of knowledge

The most popular treatment the clinic offers is Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy (PRP) which is known as a natural solution for hair loss. It works by harnessing growth factors from a patient’s own blood, to stimulate hair follicles and promote thicker, healthier hair. PRP improves blood flow to the scalp, reduces inflammation, and revitalises dormant follicles, making it an effective treatment, especially for those in the early stages of hair thinning. With minimal side effects, PRP offers a promising, non-invasive alternative for those looking to enhance their hair’s density and vitality.

Red light therapy

Red light therapy is mainly known and loved for its elite skincare benefits, but it also is an incredible way to promote thicker hair. CurrentBody, the leading brand in beauty technology, has an incredible product, known as the LED Hair Regrowth Device. It's a highly respected hair growth solution and I have personally been using it for over a month and I can see a difference in thickness already.

CurrentBody LED Hair Regrowth Device

Admittedly, it does look kind of scary when you take it out of the box; the device is rather like a helmet. You switch it on, it has a timer for ten minutes and it even has a Bluetooth system where you can link it up to your phone for those mindful minutes. It aims to revitalise the hair follicles to stop hair loss and support new hair growth at home. It is pricey, but it's a medical-grade light that is a surefire investment in your beauty routine.